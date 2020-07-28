Family members of John Elliott Neville said Tuesday that they support the public release of video taken inside Forsyth County jail that can shed light on circumstances surrounding Neville's death in December 2019. The family was previously opposed to releasing the body camera videos and other footage.
"After considerable deliberation, discussion and much prayer, the Neville family has decided that it is time for the public to see the video depicting the last moments of their father's life," the family's statement reads. "While they initially hoped to keep the matter private, it is clear that will never be possible."
The family said in the statement that they appreciate all the agencies that were willing to honor their wishes.
A coalition of news organizations, including the Winston-Salem Journal, the Greensboro News & Record, The News & Observer of Raleigh and the New York Times, have petitioned the courts to release the video. A hearing will be held on the matter at 11 a.m. today in Forsyth Superior Court.
"The family members have not made this decision in a vacuum," the statement said. "They are aware that what happened to their father has happened to countless other sons, brothers, uncles, cousins, fathers, and grandfathers. While by law they do not have any standing to support or oppose the decision that will be made on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, they feel it is necessary for all of the stakeholders, protesters, and the community at large to know that they will not stand in the way of full transparency."
John Neville, 56, of Greensboro died on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, three days after he was placed in the custody of the Forsyth County jail. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not notify the public for seven months about Neville's death and provided only limited information about the death on June 26, after questions from the Winston-Salem Journal. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said part of the reason he kept quiet about the death was because the attorneys for Neville's family asked him to do so.
Neville died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained in the hog-tie position at the jail, according to his autopsy report.
He had suffered a seizure while asleep and fallen from a top bunk bed to the concrete floor. Disoriented, he struggled with detention officers, who placed him in handcuffs and ankle restraints and moved him to another cell. Eventually, he was placed in what is known as a hog-tie position — his arms handcuffed behind his back and his legs folded up toward his buttocks.
During that time, he told detention officers at least 10 times that he could not breathe. At least twice, the response from detention officers was, "Come on buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe," according to three independent sources familiar with the investigation.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter: Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
Neville's death has sparked weeks of daily protests in Winston-Salem. The Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition have staged all-day events at Bailey Park, demanding answers from Kimbrough and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and accusing them of covering up Neville's death. They have not asked for the videos to be released.
Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem has demanded release of the videos.
More than 50 people have been arrested and charged with impeding traffic in connection with the protests.
The petition from the news organizations seeks the public release of footage that captured John Neville's arrest on Dec. 1 by Kernersville police, who took him into custody on charges of assaulting a female in Guilford County. It also seeks video footage that shows what happened to Neville while he was in custody, including any restraint or force used.
"There are video recordings from various angles, with audio, that capture the activities and movements of the charged defendants, and their subsequent conduct, in response to Mr. Neville's initial medical crisis," according to a motion to continue filed by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill.
Heughins has filed a motion opposing the release, and it is likely that the other criminal defendants will also oppose release. O'Neill has said he would oppose the petition, saying he has to guarantee that criminal defendants get a fair trial.
On Monday, Kris Neville and Brienne Thornton, two of John Neville's three children, spent time at Bailey Park and told the organizers that they appreciated the support and advocacy for their father. Kris Neville said in an Instagram video that it took him a long time to process his father's death and called what happened to him unfair and inhumane.
PHOTOS: Protests in response to John Neville's death
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rachael Fern holds a flower while blocking traffic with other demonstrators from the Occupy the Block movement at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement hold flowers as they block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement holds on to her flower as she is arrested by a Winston-Salem police officer for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Molly Southern listens to a speaker during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator chants with others during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rachael Fern chants with fellow demonstrators from the Occupy the Block movement as they block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement chant during a protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Chloe Brewer faces Winston-Salem police officers during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Chloe Brewer faces Winston-Salem police officers during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Capt. Weaver of the Winston-Salem Police Department thanks demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement for offering him a flower while other demonstrators block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer with the bike patrol placed a flower given to him by demonstrators in the pouch on his bicycle during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rae Ghosthorse (left) and Gavin Henry offer flowers to Winston-Salem police officers while fellow demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Lt. Fish of the Winston-Salem Police Department speaks to fellow officers while demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A historic marker celebrating the first sit-in victory in North Carolina is posted near the scene where demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement hold flowers while blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer’s bicycle sits in the road while demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement block traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A flower given to a Winston-Salem police officer from demonstrators is visible in his bicycle pouch during an Occupy the Block protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement protest at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Capt. Weaver of the Winston-Salem Police Department asks demonstrators on the sidewalk to have their comrades with the Occupy the Block movement who are blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets to move to the sidewalk so the officers don’t have to make arrests on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Ivette Boulware records Winston-Salem police officers as they prepare vans for the arrests of demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement who are blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Winston-Salem police officers arrest demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Flowers remain on the crosswalk as demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement are escorted to vans after they were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer escorts a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement who was blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets to a van after making her arrest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement shows her flower to fellow demonstrators after she was arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Kacy Shafer, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is escorted to a van after blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Rachael Fern, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, sits in a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Nia Sadler, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Jessica Himes, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Nia Sadler, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, is searched being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Flowers remain in the crosswalk from demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement who were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement is searched after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement is escorted to a van after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement is searched after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Jessica Himes, a demonstrator with the Occupy the Block movement, waves good-bye to fellow demonstrators as the doors to the van are shut after she and other demonstrators were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
A Winston-Salem police officer has zip ties strapped to his belt after demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Winston-Salem Arrests
Demonstrators with the Occupy the Block movement speak to a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy after being arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Liberty and Fourth streets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Occupy the Block Day 2
Calvin Peña reads a press release sent out by Triad Abolition Project and The Unity Coalition regarding their demands while rallying with demonstrators in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
A cut-out display of Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough is displayed inside the Sheriff’s Office while demonstrators rally outside during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Demonstrators rally in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Demonstrators rally in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Calvin Peña reads a press release sent out by Triad Abolition Project and The Unity Coalition regarding their demands while rallying with demonstrators in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Demonstrators line up along the Patterson Street sidewalk to wrap up a march during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Richard Crawford holds up a “Honk for Justice” sign for passing motorists at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Fourth Street during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Demonstrators gather in Bailey Park to close the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Julian Gordon plays a djembe drum in Bailey Park to close the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Julian Gordon plays a djembe drum while MaRiya Nelson, 9, and KaMiya Nelson, 4, shake tambourines as demonstrators gather in a circle in Bailey Park to close the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Brittany Battle holds the bullhorn while KaMiya Nelson, 4, leads a chant as demonstrators gather in Bailey Park to close the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Demonstrators take a moment for reflection as they close the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Occupy the Block Day 2
Julian Gordon (left) and MaRiya Nelson, 9, play a djembe drum after the close of the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement block traffic on Fourth Street in an act of civil disobedience on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement block traffic on Fourth Street in an act of civil disobedience on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement block traffic on Fourth Street in an act of civil disobedience on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Calvin Peña with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement block traffic on Fourth Street in an act of civil disobedience on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department ask demonstrators to move from Fourth Street, explaining that they will be arrested if they stay on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators chose to be arrested in an act of civil disobedience.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department ask demonstrators to move from Fourth Street, explaining that they will be arrested if they stay on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators chose to be arrested in an act of civil disobedience.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
A second group of demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators are placed in a Forsyth County Sheriff's Department van after being arrested for blocking traffic on Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators are placed in a Forsyth County Sheriff's Department van after being arrested for blocking traffic on Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Organizer Sara Hines cheers on her fellow demonstrators after they were arrested for blocking traffic on Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators march to the Forsyth County Jail to await the release of their compatriots after arrests were made during an act of civil disobedience at the intersection of Fourth and Liberty Streets on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrator Calvin Peña crosses Fourth Street during a protest by members of the Occupy Winston-Salem movement on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators have specific demands regarding the death of John Neville and law enforcement practices generally.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department ask demonstrators to move from Fourth Street, explaining that they will be arrested if they stay on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators chose to be arrested in an act of civil disobedience.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department ask demonstrators to move from Fourth Street, explaining that they will be arrested if they stay on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators chose to be arrested in an act of civil disobedience.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department ask demonstrators to move from Fourth Street, explaining that they will be arrested if they stay on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators chose to be arrested in an act of civil disobedience.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
A demonstrator is placed in the back of a squad car after being arrested for blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
A second set of demonstrators block Fourth Street after the first set were arrested on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
A second group of demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
A demonstrator stands next to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Department van after being arrested for blocking Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
Demonstrators sit in a Forsyth County Sheriff's Department van after being arrested for blocking traffic on Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
A demonstrators sits in a Forsyth County Sheriff's Department van after being arrested for blocking traffic on Fourth Street at Liberty Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protests
A protest organizer points to a historic marker celebrating the first sit-in victory in North Carolina where demonstrators were arrested for an act of civil disobedience on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Protest
Organizer Chad Armstrong leads demonstrators in chants as diners enjoy The Streatery, an outdoor dining event on Fourth Street, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators block traffic on Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department ask demonstrators to move from Fourth Street, explaining that they will be arrested if they stay on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators chose to stay and be arrested in an act of civil disobedience.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A pair of demonstrators block Cherry Street after their compatriots were arrested for blocking the same street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A pair of demonstrators block Cherry Street after their compatriots were arrested for blocking the same street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department holds a bundle of zip tie handcuffs during a demonstration at Cherry Street and Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator peers out of the back of a transport van after being arrested at the intersection of Cherry Street and Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators march around the intersection of Fourth and Cherry Streets during The Streatery, an outdoor dining event on Fourth Street, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators block traffic on Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator with the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after blocking Cherry Street at Fourth Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Organizer Chad Armstrong leads demonstrators in chants as diners enjoy The Streatery, an outdoor dining event on Fourth Street, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.