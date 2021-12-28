Join Greensboro's Winter Workout Challenge

GREENSBORO — Start the New Year with a focus on physical health and wellness by joining the city's '22 Winter Workout Challenge.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Greensboro Jaycees, encourages people to walk, run, bike or boat 22 miles from Saturday through Jan. 31.

You don't have to be a city resident to participate.

Those who complete the challenge will be entered into drawings for three Parks and Recreation prize packages worth an estimated $75 each. Sign up online at eventbrite.com.

Participants will get tips emailed to them through the month. Track miles and submit by Feb. 4 to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov to be entered into the drawings.

Not sure where to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest for more details, including information on walking loops.