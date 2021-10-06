Judge: Greensboro council allowed to view other police footage of 'hogtying' incidents

GREENSBORO — City Council members have been granted permission by a judge to view police video of other incidents where officers restrained people in the same manner used on Marcus Smith, a homeless Black man whose controversial death is at the heart of a federal lawsuit against the city.

Those videos are also the subject of a letter that a coalition of civil rights groups wrote last week to the U.S. Department of Justice asking for a federal investigation into Greensboro police practices.

On a downtown street more than three years ago, something called a RIPP Hobble device was used to bind Smith’s hands to his feet while police tried to subdue him after an apparent mental health crisis. The method of extreme restraint — commonly known as “hogtying” — led to his death, a state medical examiner said.

Smith’s parents have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city, Guilford County, eight police officers and two EMS workers who were on the scene that September night.

As part of that lawsuit, lawyers for the family have entered more than 200 videos from 50 other “hogtying” incidents into evidence to claim that the department’s use of the RIPP Hobble device, and the manner in which Smith was subdued, was part of a pattern that led to the tragedy.