Judge: Greensboro council allowed to view other police footage of 'hogtying' incidents

GREENSBORO — City Council members have been granted permission by a judge to view police video of other incidents where officers restrained people in the same manner used on Marcus Smith, a homeless Black man whose controversial death is at the heart of a federal lawsuit against the city.
Those videos are also the subject of a letter that a coalition of civil rights groups wrote last week to the U.S. Department of Justice asking for a federal investigation into Greensboro police practices.
On a downtown street more than three years ago, something called a RIPP Hobble device was used to bind Smith’s hands to his feet while police tried to subdue him after an apparent mental health crisis. The method of extreme restraint — commonly known as “hogtying” — led to his death, a state medical examiner said.
Smith’s parents have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city, Guilford County, eight police officers and two EMS workers who were on the scene that September night.
As part of that lawsuit, lawyers for the family have entered more than 200 videos from 50 other “hogtying” incidents into evidence to claim that the department’s use of the RIPP Hobble device, and the manner in which Smith was subdued, was part of a pattern that led to the tragedy.
Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice of binding a person’s hands and feet together behind their back, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect have lingered.
The Smith case has been seized upon by local activists, who routinely criticize the city for spending more than $1 million on lawyers defending the suit.
Until last week, City Council members were barred by state law from viewing the videos.
But last week, a Superior Court judge ruled that council members could view the footage as long as they didn’t discuss it publicly, paving the way for them to have a broader understanding of police procedures at that time.
“There are over 210 videos and 167 hours of video,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Wednesday. “I have seen a number of them. I know that (Councilwoman) Sharon Hightower and (Councilwoman) Tammi Thurm have seen them.
“Those events that the Greensboro Justice Coalition put in the letter to DOJ were basically word-for-word from the filing made by the plaintiffs’ attorneys. They would be my first priority. The second priority would be to look at other videos, maybe.
“I would prioritize the videos that had the most footage relating to how the individual was restrained.”
In their descriptions of the videos, lawyers for the Smith family concentrated on the more apparently violent or, they assert, cruel behavior on the part of the police. One of those instances cited was the binding of a pregnant woman.
City Attorney Chuck Watts said Wednesday that all of the incidents must be viewed in context before they can be judged — and the public is only seeing what Smith family lawyers have written in their lawsuit.
“What opposing council has done is to highlight narrow, factual statements — some of which I’m not confident are accurate but all of which do not contain enough context to explain why, for example, a restraint may be used,” Watts said.
Watts and Vaughan said that after viewing the videos, council has the option to ask a judge for permission to talk publicly about what they’ve seen.
“I would like to discuss them because right now the only narrative out there is the one filed by the plaintiffs’ attorneys,” Vaughan said. “I have learned over the years that often there is substantial difference between what is claimed and what occurred.”
