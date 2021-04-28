Judge in Smith case: City must turn over police footage of other 'hogtying' incidents

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster ruled that videos in the federal case could be turned over to the Smith family lawyers without Superior Court approval because they would not be made public under rules both sides in the case have agreed to regarding release of court materials.

Attorneys for the Smith family had asked for 115 videos they say are relevant to the case.

Webster ruled that the city should produce 50 videos from incidents that "most closely precede the death of Mr. Smith."

Greensboro officials have 45 days to turn over the footage to the Smith lawyers, the judge ordered.

Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights lawyer who acts as a liaison between the Smith family legal team and the Greensboro activist community, said Wednesday he was happy with the decision.

"We are really pleased ... that the judge would agree that those body-worn camera recordings are relevant," Pitts said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Attorney Chuck Watts emphasized that the incidents shown in the videos did not result in serious injury to those who were restrained.

Watts added that it could be possible attorneys for other people involved in those incidents might file actions to prevent their release to the Smith team.