Judge in Smith case: City must turn over police footage of other 'hogtying' incidents

GREENSBORO — A judge in a federal lawsuit has ordered the city to turn over police video of 50 incidents where people were restrained in the manner used on Marcus Smith before he died.
The federal judge ruled on a request by lawyers for the family of Smith, an unarmed Black man who died after being restrained with his hands bound to his feet behind him on a downtown street in 2018.
Smith's mother and his estate have sued the city, eight police officers and two Guilford County paramedics in federal court for wrongful death in a controversial case that has scarred Greensboro and the police department.
On a September night in 2018, police used a type of restraint known as a RIPP Hobble device to subdue and immobilize an agitated Smith, who was in the midst of a mental health crisis and seeking help from officers. Lawyers for the family are arguing that the Greensboro Police Department has a history of improperly restraining others in a similar fashion.
Like other departments across there country, Greensboro police have since outlawed the use of the RIPP Hobble device as well as the practice of binding a person's hands to their feet during detention.
The city has argued that combing through scores of videos from officers' body-worn cameras to find instances similar to what happened to Smith would be burdensome and a state requirement to get Superior Court approval for the release of each video would require extensive manpower.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster ruled that videos in the federal case could be turned over to the Smith family lawyers without Superior Court approval because they would not be made public under rules both sides in the case have agreed to regarding release of court materials.
Attorneys for the Smith family had asked for 115 videos they say are relevant to the case.
Webster ruled that the city should produce 50 videos from incidents that "most closely precede the death of Mr. Smith."
Greensboro officials have 45 days to turn over the footage to the Smith lawyers, the judge ordered.
Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights lawyer who acts as a liaison between the Smith family legal team and the Greensboro activist community, said Wednesday he was happy with the decision.
"We are really pleased ... that the judge would agree that those body-worn camera recordings are relevant," Pitts said.
City Attorney Chuck Watts emphasized that the incidents shown in the videos did not result in serious injury to those who were restrained.
Watts added that it could be possible attorneys for other people involved in those incidents might file actions to prevent their release to the Smith team.
"I don’t know that the order gives us the authority to do something we can’t do," he said. "We may be stuck in between the orders of a federal court judge and a Superior Court judge."
In any case, he said, the city will get busy preparing to turn over the footage to the Smith family's legal team.
Local activists have seized on the Smith case as one that closely resembles many examples around the nation in which unarmed Black men died in police custody and it has received new attention in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
On the night of Sept. 8, 2018, an agitated Smith approached officers who were working a downtown festival and asked for their help.
The 38-year-old agreed to sit in a patrol car before being taken to a hospital, but he became severely disturbed. When police opened the door, they placed him on the ground, binding his hands and feet behind his back.
Within several minutes, Smith became quiet and stopped breathing.
He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
A state medical examiner said that Smith died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors. Among them: “prone restraint” at the hands of police, cardiovascular disease and drugs and alcohol in his system.
The autopsy report concluded that Smith’s death was a homicide.
Earlier this month, the Smith family released findings from an outside medical examiner that concluded the excessive force placed on Smith’s body caused by the way he was restrained led to his death.
The City Council has agreed to discuss holding a formal investigation into Smith's death, but has not moved forward yet with any plan.
Meanwhile, many in the community have called on the city to settle the Smith case as other cities around the country have done in similar incidents.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.