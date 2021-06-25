Judge: Police videos of other 'hogtying' incidents like Smith must be turned over

WINSTON-SALEM — A federal judge has ordered the city of Greensboro to turn over video from 50 "hogtying" incidents to attorneys for the family of an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody almost three years ago.
Judge Loretta Biggs of U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina gave the city until July 16 to do so.
The judge's order was the latest wrinkle in the controversial case of Marcus Smith, whose September 2018 death has stirred the city and its residents.
At the tragedy's heart is the way officers subdued Smith that night. Police, unable to calm him while in the throes of a mental health breakdown, used a device known as a RIPP Hobble to bind his hands and feet together behind his back on a downtown street — a common practice by the department at the time.
A state medical examiner said later that the excessive manner in which Smith was restrained contributed to his death.
Smith's family is suing the city, eight police officers and two paramedics for wrongful death in the case.
Attorneys for the Smith family had asked for more videos to help make their case in the lawsuit, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster ruled in the spring that the city would be allowed to turn over the smaller number of 50 videos.
Lawyers want footage of similar incidents that happened prior to Smith's death. Although no one else has died from being restrained like Smith, attorney Flint Taylor says the footage will prove that the police department's common practices show a pattern of violating the constitutional rights of people in custody.
Lawyers for the city contested Webster's ruling on several legal grounds, saying it would be illegal for the city to turn over so many videos at once without first going before a Superior Court judge for approval under state laws that govern the release of officer-worn camera footage.
However, Webster ruled that the footage could be turned over because it wouldn't be made public under rules both sides in the case have agreed to restricting release of court materials.
Friday's hearing was noteworthy because it was the first time attorneys for both sides had appeared before a judge in open court since the lawsuit was filed more than two years ago. A number of Greensboro civil rights activists attended. For months, many of them have been calling on city officials to settle the case.
Smith's parents also were in attendance. At one point, Mary Smith broke into tears and left the courtroom while attorneys were discussing how her son died.
Smith’s death has become a flashpoint for many who say it’s no different than the case of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who was also killed in police custody.
Since then, the tragedy has been a rallying cry for those concerned about how police operate in the city.
Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice of binding a person's hands and feet together behind their back, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered.
During Friday's hearing, attorneys for the city argued that producing so many videos would be a burden.
Attorney Alan Duncan, representing the city, said that the 50 incidents are depicted on several hundred hours of footage. The city has reviewed 48 of the incidents, he said. Duncan said 11 of the videos contain nudity, 12 depict minors and others show members of many law-enforcement agencies besides the Greensboro Police Department. In addition, he said, several of the cases are part of ongoing criminal investigations.
Duncan and colleague Steve Russell argued that the request for so many videos was overly broad and would not help in establishing whether Smith's constitutional rights had been violated on the night he died.
Taylor argued, however, that his clients have a specific need for the footage to establish a pattern in police's reliance on excessive restraint. He added that although the city has released thousands of pages of records that describe the use of "maximum restraint," no other details appear in those reports that could give a broader picture of what happened during those incidents.