Judge: Police videos of other 'hogtying' incidents like Smith must be turned over

Since then, the tragedy has been a rallying cry for those concerned about how police operate in the city.

Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice of binding a person's hands and feet together behind their back, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered.

During Friday's hearing, attorneys for the city argued that producing so many videos would be a burden.

Attorney Alan Duncan, representing the city, said that the 50 incidents are depicted on several hundred hours of footage. The city has reviewed 48 of the incidents, he said. Duncan said 11 of the videos contain nudity, 12 depict minors and others show members of many law-enforcement agencies besides the Greensboro Police Department. In addition, he said, several of the cases are part of ongoing criminal investigations.

Duncan and colleague Steve Russell argued that the request for so many videos was overly broad and would not help in establishing whether Smith's constitutional rights had been violated on the night he died.