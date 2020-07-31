A judge ruled Friday that a portion of video footage connected to the jail-related death of John Elliott Neville should be released to the public. The videos won't be publicly available until Wednesday.
The video, according to an attorney for Neville's family, shows John Neville telling jail officers 24 different times that he could not breathe while he was being restrained. Neville, 56, a Greensboro resident, died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His death came three days after Kernersville police arrested him on a warrant charging that he assaulted a female in Guilford County. Neville was placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Five former detention officers and a nurse are now charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro are part of an 11-member media coalition petitioning a judge to publicly release the video, including body camera footage from his arrest and other recordings that show what happened while he was in the jail.
Two different videos will be released — one is a nearly 20 minute video and another is one that lasts 25 minutes. One is from the body camera of one of the detention officers charged in the case — Officer Antonio Maurice Woodley Jr., 26.
In his ruling, Judge R. Gregory Horne noted that the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for more than seven months. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has said he kept the matter quiet at the request of the family and the family's attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton.
"And while the Court acknowledges that the decision not to publicly report the death was made by Sheriff Kimbrough at the request of the grieving family, this extended delay in reporting only deepens the compelling public interest in a death allegedly caused by the actions of Forsyth County detention officers or personnel," Horne wrote. "These alleged actions, occurring while Mr. Neville was in custody, relate to a matter of significant local, state and national public interest and the release of the recording is necessary to advance a compelling public interest."
Neville's brain injury occurred because his heart stopped beating, which deprived his brain of oxygen, according to the autopsy report. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded in a "hog-tie" position.
In addition to Woodley, those charged in Neville's death are Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and attorneys for five of the defendants argued in court Wednesday that release of the video footage could jeopardize the defendants' constitutional right to a fair trial. Two of the attorneys also said that public release of the videos could place their client's safety in jeopardy, and several of the attorneys argued that their clients' reputation would be negatively impacted by the release.
Horne said that "any safety issues would also have been present at the time the charges were announced and the defendants were publicly identified at the July 8, 2020 press conference and in subsequent media coverage."
He also said that confidentiality "is not necessary to protect an active criminal investigation." Horne ruled that a trial judge would have certain tools, such as jury questionnaires and jury instructions, to ensure that defendants have a fair trial.
Horne also said he considered that the Neville's family supports the release. The family had previously opposed releasing the video but issued a statement Tuesday, outlining the reasons why they support the release now.
