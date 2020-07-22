20200621g_nws_protest_celebration (copy)

A woman holds up a child during The Phase IV Juneteenth Protest Celebration at Douglas Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 19, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council unanimously approved adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees at Tuesday night's meeting.

City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who made the motion, said the holiday would allow employees to learn about and commemorate vital history.

“As with Martin Luther King Jr Day, it’s a day on, not a day off,” Hightower said in a city news release. “It’s a day to go learn something that you didn’t know about an African-American friend.”

Greensboro employees currently have 12 paid holidays.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed and granted slaves their freedom over two years earlier but it took until June 19, 1865, until the last of the slaves in Texas were proclaimed free.

This year, the city hosted a day of free, virtual Juneteenth activities in celebration and remembrance on June 19. Videos, Facebook Live events, and Zoom calls were held from 9 a.m. through 7:30 pm. Events included cooking segments, historical perspectives, arts performances, panel discussions, and more. Events were broadcast on the city's Facebook page.

