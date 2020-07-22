U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is coming to North Carolina — virtually, anyway – to lead a North Carolina Biden for President roundtable.
The discussion, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, will focus on Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to build a "robust 21st century caregiving and education workforce," according to a news release.
Harris will be joined by N.C. Rep. Carla Cunningham of Mecklenburg, child care business owner Cassandra Brooks and Dr. Gracie Galloway, a nurse practitioner and the chairwoman of the N.C. Democratic Party's Asian American Pacific Islanders.
To participate in the roundtable, RSVP here.
