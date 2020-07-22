Kamala Harris campaigns in Greensboro (copy)

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, then a Democratic presidential candidate, campaigns at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 25, 2019.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is coming to North Carolina — virtually, anyway – to lead a North Carolina Biden for President roundtable.

The discussion, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, will focus on Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to build a "robust 21st century caregiving and education workforce," according to a news release.

Harris will be joined by N.C. Rep. Carla Cunningham of Mecklenburg, child care business owner Cassandra Brooks and Dr. Gracie Galloway, a nurse practitioner and the chairwoman of the N.C. Democratic Party's Asian American Pacific Islanders.

