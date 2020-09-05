Federal offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Monday
County offices: Closed Monday
ABC stores: Closed Monday
Schools: Closed Monday
Greensboro Transit: GTA and SCAT will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. GTA buses will run hourly. HEAT will not offer late night service.
High Point Transit: No service Monday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday collection is on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
