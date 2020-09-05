Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Closed Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: GTA and SCAT will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. GTA buses will run hourly. HEAT will not offer late night service.

High Point Transit: No service Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday collection is on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments