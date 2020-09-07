Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Closed today

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

ABC stores: Closed today

Schools: Closed today

Greensboro Transit: GTA and SCAT will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. GTA buses will run hourly. HEAT will not offer late night service.

High Point Transit: No service today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on today. Today's collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday collection is on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

