GREENSBORO — To reduce the spread of an invasive water weed, motorized watercraft are temporarily prohibited at Lake Higgins, the city said in a news release.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission advised the city to ban watercraft to prevent the spread of the aquatic plant Hyrdilla verticillata, which propagates by rooting on the bed of a lake or stream, but quickly spreads when shredded by propellers.
The weed can then easily find a path to other bodies of water, and if left untreated, dense mats can develop, causing economic, environmental and ecological damage, according to the city. It also alters water chemistry and oxygen levels, out-competing and displacing native aquatic plants, and making for a poor habitat for fish and other wildlife populations.
It even affects recreational activities, the city said. The dense mats inhibit boating, skiing and other water-related activities.
In addition to banning motor boats, the city said an aquatic herbicide treatment will be applied by licensed professionals. The herbicide, which will be applied during off hours, is intended to be used in drinking water reservoirs, ponds, creeks, lakes and streams and is safe for aquatic life, the city said.
Lake Higgins will be available for public access by non-motorized watercraft through spring 2021, at which point the ban will be reassessed based on its effectiveness.
For more information about Parks and Recreation Lake hours and operation, visit the Lakes website.
At this time, Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend have no bans on motorized watercraft, according to the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.