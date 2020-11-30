Lake Higgins reopening to motorized boats on Wednesday

GREENSBORO – Lake Higgins will reopen to motorized boats on Wednesday, the city of Greensboro announced in a news release.

The lake is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the end of February.

Lake Higgins has been closed to motorized boats since August to prevent the spread of the invasive weed hydrilla, according to the release. The plant is dormant in the winter.

Starting in spring 2021, the city will conduct recurring aquatic surveys for hydrilla and other invasive plants to determine whether motorized traffic can continue to be allowed on the lake.

If left untreated, hydrilla can grow into dense mats, causing economic, environmental and ecological damage. Hydrilla can spread quickly when shredded by propellers, the city said.