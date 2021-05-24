Land of plenty: A forest just outside the city is a paradise lost — and now found

By 2009, the county had purchased the Taylor land for $2.8 million and the Richardson property for $2.5 million.

A consultant performed a “biological inventory” on the properties in 2009 and 2010 that identified the “local significance for protection” of a variety of natural attributes the land offered.

“This is really impressive to be so close to the city,” Wallace said.

The county, with its limited resources, has turned the natural area into a place for city dwellers to visit.

There are also short trails that give teachers and students quick access to special areas built for education as outdoor classrooms.

“One of the things that the teachers were telling us over and over again was that ‘you’ve got to make it quick for me to access. Because if it takes me 30 minutes to get in there, it takes me 30 minutes to get my kids lined up. So I’ve already blown the whole entire hour.’”

Some students have gotten to do more than learn on the property. Viewing platforms, for example, have been erected by Eagle Scouts.

And in recent years, Northern Middle School students helped create sections of the trails.