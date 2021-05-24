Land of plenty: A forest just outside the city is a paradise lost — and now found

GREENSBORO — Just seven miles north of downtown is a hilly wetland paradise not known to many.
The Richardson-Taylor Preserve, where horseback riders once went on English-style fox hunts and hunters pursued duck, deer and turkey, is now a peaceful forest with hiking trails and opportunities to escape the summer heat near the congested subdivisions in Greensboro and Summerfield.
The Carolina Wetlands Association of Raleigh has named the site as a 2021 Wetland Treasure of the Carolinas for its natural marshes and beaver ponds that sit nestled amid forested hills in a diverse ecosystem protected by the county’s conservation efforts.
That honor is why, on June 5, county officials will hold a public tour of the preserve to familiarize residents with what for many may be an unknown spot of natural calm.
On a recent morning in May, Matt Wallace walked from the sunny gravel parking lot on Plainfield Road through a canopy of trees into a world unseen by most.
The 58 acres of wetland marsh is the heart of a 418-acre preserve with miles of trails that Wallace uses to point out plants of all sizes and types.
A stand of tall poplar trees towered over a quiet forest floor covered with leaves, emerald-green ferns and vines.
In the background, birds chirped, ducks quacked and frogs croaked — unseen in the sunshine beyond the cool, dark forest.
A deer grazed in the shadow of a distant grove of trees.
Hills descend to small creek channels that fill only during hard rains.
Small gullies show the impact that erosion can have even in one of the county’s most protected areas.
Hundreds of acres drain into the wetland creeks that help filter some of Greensboro’s drinking water that flows into the Lake Townsend reservoir.
“In the matter of about 1.2 miles you will have walked through different ecosystems and that’s what’s so neat about this,” said Wallace, who helps manage the property for the county.
This oasis for hikers and nature lovers has a storied history in Guilford County with prominent names that have been known for decades.
Originally owned in two tracts, the Richardson-Taylor Preserve has traditionally been used for hunting and forestry, according to county historical records.
In 2007, Crae Morton, grandson of Hugh Morton, founder of Grandfather Mountain State Park, approached the county with an offer to sell property owned by his mother’s family, the Taylors, since the 1920s.
To create a larger park preserve, the county approached Lunsford Richardson, owner of adjacent land to the south for more acreage.
By 2009, the county had purchased the Taylor land for $2.8 million and the Richardson property for $2.5 million.
A consultant performed a “biological inventory” on the properties in 2009 and 2010 that identified the “local significance for protection” of a variety of natural attributes the land offered.
“This is really impressive to be so close to the city,” Wallace said.
The county, with its limited resources, has turned the natural area into a place for city dwellers to visit.
There are also short trails that give teachers and students quick access to special areas built for education as outdoor classrooms.
“One of the things that the teachers were telling us over and over again was that ‘you’ve got to make it quick for me to access. Because if it takes me 30 minutes to get in there, it takes me 30 minutes to get my kids lined up. So I’ve already blown the whole entire hour.’”
Some students have gotten to do more than learn on the property. Viewing platforms, for example, have been erected by Eagle Scouts.
And in recent years, Northern Middle School students helped create sections of the trails.
Wallace pours his effort into the land even if county funds aren’t abundant.
“To me, this is as important as it gets,” he said. “Four hundred thousand of our residents in Guilford County may never see a national park ever in their life. So this is their Yosemite.”
