YANCEYVILLE — Inside her home off a gravel road in the Prospect Hill community of Caswell County, Liz Mason tries uploading a photograph of tomatoes.
Then, she waits. Seconds turn to minutes.
Often when this happens, Mason gives up, retreating to the parking lot of the local library for a signal reliable enough to run her business.
“That’s our go-to if I just can’t get it to work. I’d rather do that than reload, reload, reload and drive myself crazy,” she said.
Mason and her husband, Rich, grow organic peppers, tomatoes, melons and salad greens on Honey Bee Hills Farm, a former tobacco farm that they bought four years ago. They joined a community of small farmers in this economically distressed county along the Virginia border.
The Masons are among roughly 500,000 people in North Carolina with unreliable or no high-speed internet access. Most are concentrated in impoverished rural areas. Service providers see little financial incentive to build the costly infrastructure needed to connect people to the internet. As broadband becomes increasingly essential for Americans, the state and federal government have been trying to lure providers to fill in the gaps of service in these communities.
It’s proving to be an expensive and time-consuming process.
The dead zone
COVID-19 has forced much of American life online, and with it, pushed many North Carolinians to a breaking point. The fault lines in the Digital Divide have deepened, leaving much of rural North Carolina on the disconnected side of the chasm.
“Certainly the pandemic has highlighted more than ever the digital inequities that we see in our state," said Jeff Sural, director of the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office. “Our office receives calls every single day from people who are struggling.”
Caswell County, where the Masons live, sits between Hillsborough and Danville, Va. — two well-connected cities. It has none of the challenging terrain that inhibits an internet build-out in the western part of the state.
Still, about 40% of the roughly 23,000 people who make a home here lack sufficient internet, according to the state Broadband Infrastructure Office and 2010 U.S. Census data — the most recent information available.
And that creates daily headaches.
Businessmen hold Zoom meetings in the parking lot of the county’s only library. Students do homework in fastfood restaurants. Pastors can’t stream virtual church services.
Since the pandemic, it has taken more than sunshine and fertile soil to fuel the Masons’ farm. It needed technology. Customers have been clamoring for home delivery, so the Masons built a website two months ago.
They knew it was a gamble. Their satellite internet service only functions with clear skies, and even then, it moves slowly.
Now, about half their revenue is derived from customers shopping for produce online.
But that business comes at a cost to the Masons.
While Rich harvests vegetables, Liz is stuck coaxing her internet to load orders. She’s logging nearly 40 hours a week on her computer.
A quarter of the time, she is stuck waiting for a signal that never comes.
Land of the lost
A decade ago, the Federal Communications Commission made a big promise: broadband in every crossroads community in America.
But progress has moved at a glacial place, hampered by the sheer cost of infrastructure and a spotty understanding of who has broadband and who does not.
It’s called the “last mile” challenge.
The FCC maps broadband based on information offered by internet service providers. But reporting is often disingenuous, Sural said. An entire census tract is counted as having broadband even if just one house in that tract is serviced.
In dozens of rural counties across the state, broadband is a haphazard web of lines and connections. Sometimes, residents on one side of the road have internet service while their neighbors do not.
The method of collecting information on broadband infrastructure has cast widespread doubt on the FCC’s estimate that 21 million people lack broadband. Broadband Now, a consumer advocacy organization that tracks broadband data around the country, estimates that number is closer to 42 million.
Honey Bee Hills Farm sits in one of those forgotten pockets.
Standing on a watermelon patch on her farm, dressed in sandals, work clothes and cap that read “Farmer Strong,” Mason could hear the traffic from nearby N.C. 86. If she lived 1,000 feet closer to the two-lane highway, Mason would be able to get a digital subscriber line, or DSL, which delivers internet over telephone lines. It’s much slower than cable or fiber, but it’s more reliable than the satellite connection that costs her $150 a month to do what she called “the bare minimum.”
Mason asked the DSL provider if it would extend the line to the farm.
“We offered to pay for it, and it’s a no-go. There are no houses behind us, and they won’t run a line,” Mason said.
A glimmer of hope came to Caswell County in 2019.
In the early part of that year, county officials heard about a new state grant program that would pay for broadband infrastructure in economically-distressed counties. Caswell County fit the bill. About 20% of its population lives in poverty.
Government officials drummed up support across the county. They vowed to try to get more broadband and cell phone infrastructure built in 2020.
Open Broadband, an internet service provider, secured a $1.5 million grant last May on behalf of Caswell County. They won a bid to bring wireless internet to more than 1,100 homes and 17 businesses.
Within months, though, the state halted the project, saying Open Broadband had not provided proper documentation of financial backing.
State officials are working with the county and Open Broadband to try to salvage the grant.
A group of local community leaders — pastors, educators, business owners — have been pressing for answers.
“We’ve been wondering what’s going to happen and when it’s going to happen?” said group leader Jerry Wilson, a pastor at a local Baptist church.
They bombarded the Broadband Infrastructure Office with nearly 150 emails and met with officials there.
Wilson is tired of watching his congregants struggle.
“This has almost become a civil rights issue,” he said.
