RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he's prohibiting the late-night sales of alcohol at restaurants — a move to discourage gatherings of people and the potential spread of COVID-19.
Since early June, the number of state residents infected with the respiratory disease has been steadily rising.
In recent weeks, though, the increases have been sharper and continue to set records while state health officials struggle with containment.
Cooper's decision came on the same day North Carolina reported another record number of hospitalizations involving coronavirus patients, which is now approaching 1,250.
Starting Friday, eateries, distilleries and breweries will have to cut off sales at 11 p.m.
State law usually allows sales until 2 a.m. The order doesn't apply to retailers like grocery or convenience stores that sell beer and wine on the shelves.
Some local governments — Raleigh and Chapel Hill among them — had already approved similar bans after seeing examples of restaurant patrons failing to wear masks or to remain apart late at night.
At a media briefing on Tuesday, Cooper said the move is needed as case numbers have increased among young people — especially in light of college students returning to school next month.
“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” Cooper said. “We've seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”
States like South Carolina and Alabama also have moved up last call this month to attempt to stem the virus’ intensity.
Standalone bars have remained shuttered since March under Cooper’s orders and will continue to be through at least Aug. 7. Restaurants have been able to operate their own bars inside their location, however.
The move also doesn't affect the government-run Alcoholic Beverage Control liquor stores, which already must close by 9 p.m.
More than 116,000 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said Tuesday that case trends appear to be stabilizing, but more time is needed to review the data. She added that while the trajectory of the percentage of tests returning positive is falling, it's still too high.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.