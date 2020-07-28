Starting Friday, last call will be 11 p.m. for restaurants and bars across the state, part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Executive order No. 153 affects the sale of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. North Carolina bars will remain closed.

The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m. or that apply to other entities remain in effect.

