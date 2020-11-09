Lawsuits accuse Alamance County sheriff, Graham police with suppressing right to vote

BURLINGTON — Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson is now a defendant in three lawsuits over the treatment of protesters in downtown Graham and he is not alone.
Graham police Chief Kristy Cole is a defendant in two of those suits, as is Alamance County, and the city of Graham is still fighting at least one lawsuit.
Allen v. City of Graham was filed Nov. 2 on behalf of three people and a group called Future Alamance regarding police actions at the Oct. 31 "I am Change" march in downtown Graham. Police and sheriff's deputies clashed with demonstrators at the event.
"I hope we can come together instead of having a long expensive court battle that could take years," said Natasha Merle, a lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. "We're just getting started so we'll just see what happens."
The suit hits some of the same points as another lawsuit also filed Nov. 2 against the chief and sheriff by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and ACLU of North Carolina on behalf of the Rev. Gregory Drumwright and others. Drumwright organized the Oct. 31 march.
That lawsuit accuses Johnson and Cole with violating protesters' rights to free speech and assembly under the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. It also cites rights protected under the Voting Rights Act and alleges violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which was intended to protect Blacks' voting rights after the Civil War.
Allen v. Graham was filed by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Covington and Burling law firm representing Sylvester Allen, Jr., Dejuana Bigelow, Tabatha Davis, as well as Future Alamance. It is focused on "I am Change" march participants who, in some cases, missed their chance to register and vote that day — the last day of same-day registration.
Other plaintiffs missed the last chance at early voting but still had the opportunity to vote on Election Day and some people were pepper sprayed while participating in the peaceful demonstration and march to the polls.
The suit also names the county, city and 30 unidentified police officers and sheriff's deputies as defendants, as well as Cole and Johnson.
"Defendants sent a clear message targeting Black voters and others who speak out against police violence targeting Black people, such as Ms. Davis and other members of Future Alamance, that they may face pepper spray or other attacks when they vote or engage in peaceful assemblies," according to Allen v. Graham. "Indeed, marchers who have just been brutalized may not want to return to the area to vote on Election Day."
The suit further alleges the use of pepper spray was motivated by the makeup of the crowd, mostly Black, and using the spray on the crowd immediately after marchers paid tribute to George Floyd, a victim of police brutality, shows police were reacting "at least in part by the subject matter."
"That is really why so many marchers joined suit," Merle said.
Plaintiffs who hadn't registered to vote had only until 3 p.m. Oct. 31 to do so, and not everyone was up to it after being pepper sprayed and forced out of downtown. For them, there is nothing the court can do to make it up to them except make the defendants pay them, said Elizabeth Haddix with the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
"That is a very serious violation and it can't be remedied, it can only be compensated," Haddix said. "Those people lost the ability to vote in this national and legislative and local election."
Compensation is all good and well, said Drumwright's lawyer Jason Keith, but the point is to change the behavior of law enforcement.
"It's not just about money, it's about accountability," Keith said.
So far, no outside investigations into what happened Oct. 31 have been announced. The Times-News contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, FBI, North Carolina State Board of Elections, Attorney General's Office and U.S. Department of Justice. Members of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners voiced their support for how the sheriff and police handled the situation at the board's Nov. 2 meeting.
Graham police and the sheriff's office stand by their actions on Oct. 31, saying the march's organizers violated the terms of their protest permit by blocking the streets and bringing a gas-powered generator onto courthouse grounds. But they also took a very different approach to a second, much larger march Drumwright organized into downtown Graham on Election Day. The police presence was much less visible and, while demonstrators mostly stayed on sidewalks and crosswalks, police stopped traffic into Court Square once demonstrators were at the courthouse and filled the surrounding sidewalks.
Haddix said being sued by three major civil rights organizations, international media attention and criticism by both the governor and state attorney general put pressure on the sheriff and police to change tactics.
"I think that made them think twice about how to change their behavior," Haddix said. "And I'm glad they did change their behavior because that was the way this is supposed to go."
The two suits filed Nov. 2 mostly rely on the same points of law and are in front of the same federal judge, so there is a good chance they will be merged, Merle said.
The county and sheriff also are defendants in a lawsuit Haddix and others brought on behalf of the Alamance County NAACP in July over the city's now repealed protest ordinance and the county's old policy of keeping protesters off the grounds of the Alamance County Historic Courthouse and the Confederate monument in front of it.
County Attorney Clyde Albright has said a settlement in that suit was within reach, but Haddix told the Times-News she did not know how close that is.
