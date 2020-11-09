Lawsuits accuse Alamance County sheriff, Graham police with suppressing right to vote

"That is really why so many marchers joined suit," Merle said.

Plaintiffs who hadn't registered to vote had only until 3 p.m. Oct. 31 to do so, and not everyone was up to it after being pepper sprayed and forced out of downtown. For them, there is nothing the court can do to make it up to them except make the defendants pay them, said Elizabeth Haddix with the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

"That is a very serious violation and it can't be remedied, it can only be compensated," Haddix said. "Those people lost the ability to vote in this national and legislative and local election."

Compensation is all good and well, said Drumwright's lawyer Jason Keith, but the point is to change the behavior of law enforcement.

"It's not just about money, it's about accountability," Keith said.

So far, no outside investigations into what happened Oct. 31 have been announced. The Times-News contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, FBI, North Carolina State Board of Elections, Attorney General's Office and U.S. Department of Justice. Members of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners voiced their support for how the sheriff and police handled the situation at the board's Nov. 2 meeting.