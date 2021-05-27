Lawyers: City officials trying to 'suppress' evidence in Marcus Smith case

City attorneys said in a brief filed earlier this month that the letter contains a variety of references to other confidential documents in the case that should be sealed under the protective order.

Taylor and Holt wrote in their April 23 letter, which is quoted in the court document filed this week, that "we did not intend for the protective order to prohibit the dissemination of all pretrial discovery in the case."

The attorneys say the city has waged its own public information campaign in the case, which is counter to the city's argument that the Smith family lawyers have somehow run afoul of legal ethics.

The lawyers request in their brief that, at a minimum, a redacted version of the letter should be made public.

The Smith case has been seized upon by local activists as yet one more example of law enforcement abusing its power in how it treats those they are sworn to serve and protect.

Activists and attorneys for the Smith family have repeatedly called on the city to settle the case with a payment to the family and an apology.

Earlier this week, Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy announced she plans to open a discussion that could lead to a third-party investigation of the Smith case and police policies and practices.

She said that some minorities in the city live in fear that they could die during an encounter with police and that is "unacceptable."

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.