Lawyers: City officials trying to 'suppress' evidence in Marcus Smith case

GREENSBORO — Attorneys for the family of a Black man who died while in police custody have filed a court document saying officials are trying to "suppress the evidence" in their lawsuit against the city.
This week, attorneys for the family of Marcus Smith responded to a federal court document recently filed by city lawyers accusing them of breaching a protective order by releasing court documents to the media and public.
It's just the latest wrinkle in a controversial case that in the past few weeks has become more heated.
Marcus Smith, 38, died in September 2018 after being extremely restrained on a downtown street by police, who bound his hands and feet together behind his back in an effort to immobilize him. In the moments prior to that, he'd been acting agitated and was suffering what appeared to be a mental health breakdown when he approached officers for assistance. Unable to settle Smith, they decided to restrain him.
Smith's parents have sued the city, eight police officers and two paramedics in federal court for wrongful death in the case. They allege that extreme restraint at the hands of police that night caused his death.
Before the family filed its lawsuit in spring 2019, a state medical examiner said that Smith died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors. Among them: “prone restraint” at the hands of police, cardiovascular disease and drugs and alcohol in his system.
Greensboro police would later abandon that manner of immobilizing people.
In 2020, both sides agreed to keep confidential such documents as depositions and other information found during the "discovery" or pretrial phase of a case.
For much of 2021, the Smith family’s lawyers have been questioning city officials and police officers in pretrial depositions.
Some of those depositions, however, have made it into the hands of the media.
In this week's filing, Smith family lawyers say they would never have agreed to a protective order that sealed every single document in the case and that the city's interpretation is too broad.
Apart from the depositions, though, is a more contentious issue at play — an 11-page letter the Smith family's lawyers sent to the city and its lawyers on April 23 that outlines their argument with 52 examples. They believe the letter essentially makes their case to the public and should be treated as an open document.
Attorneys Flint Taylor and Graham Holt, who are representing the family, write in their brief that the letter is "non-confidential" and is a rebuttal to the "false and misleading public statements about the evidence in the case" the city has made.
The city has asked that the letter be sealed along with all other documents in the case.
City attorneys said in a brief filed earlier this month that the letter contains a variety of references to other confidential documents in the case that should be sealed under the protective order.
Taylor and Holt wrote in their April 23 letter, which is quoted in the court document filed this week, that "we did not intend for the protective order to prohibit the dissemination of all pretrial discovery in the case."
The attorneys say the city has waged its own public information campaign in the case, which is counter to the city's argument that the Smith family lawyers have somehow run afoul of legal ethics.
The lawyers request in their brief that, at a minimum, a redacted version of the letter should be made public.
The Smith case has been seized upon by local activists as yet one more example of law enforcement abusing its power in how it treats those they are sworn to serve and protect.
Activists and attorneys for the Smith family have repeatedly called on the city to settle the case with a payment to the family and an apology.
Earlier this week, Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy announced she plans to open a discussion that could lead to a third-party investigation of the Smith case and police policies and practices.
She said that some minorities in the city live in fear that they could die during an encounter with police and that is "unacceptable."
