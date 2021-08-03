Lawyers: Greensboro police's actions in other 'hogtying' incidents 'disturbing'

Since then, his death has become a flashpoint for many who say it’s no different than the case of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who was also killed in police custody.

Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice of binding a person’s hands and feet together behind their back, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered. Those questions have only continued to magnify as more is revealed about how police operated in the years before Smith’s death.

On Monday, the Smith family attorneys asked for video from 28 additional incidents involving the eight officers named as defendants in the case.

In the legal brief requesting the video, attorneys for Smith’s family describe the footage as “highly disturbing.”

Lawyers say they began on July 20 reviewing videos from the 50 incidents, which occurred roughly from December 2017 to September 2018.

Although their most thorough descriptions of the videos remain sealed under a protective order, the attorneys revealed some of what is shown.