 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Less than 'ideal': U.S. Census shows imbalance in Guilford's electoral districts
0 Comments
top story

Less than 'ideal': U.S. Census shows imbalance in Guilford's electoral districts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The Board of Commissioners is working out a plan to redraw Guilford County's eight electoral districts. 

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released in August shows that several districts are out of balance with the "ideal" average in the county, meaning the population has grown or decreased enough that the districts are no longer proportional.

County Attorney Mark Payne told the commissioners at a special work session on Wednesday that "it’s absolutely plain from the 2020 census data that we have to redistrict."

For example, Payne said that population in District 4, which is largely in rural eastern Guilford County, is small relative to other fast-growing districts and will likely need to be increased. Likewise, he said, District 5 in the growing northwestern part of the county will probably be reduced. 

Commissioners will accomplish that by moving precincts from district to district until they can agree on a balance. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county will soon open a public website where residents can inspect census data and offer their own proposals for redrawing the maps.

Commissioners will look at the most feasible proposals and also consider staff-recommended maps before preparing a draft they can agree on.

Payne said the county must submit its final map to the state by Nov. 18 for approval before next year's primary elections in the spring and fall's general elections. 

The commissioners agreed to hold another work session on Sept. 16 to set a schedule for the redistricting. 

A likely schedule: Commissioners will hold several work sessions in September and have a final proposed map to present at their Oct. 7 meeting. The public would have a chance to inspect the proposed map and the commissioners would hold a public hearing at their Oct. 21 meeting. 

The board would likely vote that night on the final version of the map to be submitted to the state. 

"We're going to get lots of input from the public," Payne said.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News