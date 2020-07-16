GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners postponed voting Thursday on three projects in High Point because of concerns minority contractors might not have received a fair chance to participate.
The board voted unanimously to delay until Aug. 6 considering a contract to repair the High Point courthouse's leaking roof and the porous walls of the nearby Langford Building, another county facility.
Commissioners later split 5-4 in favor of taking the same action on a second contract to replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment at the High Point Mental Health Center.
Black commissioners Melvin "Skip" Alston, Carolyn Coleman and Carlvena Foster questioned whether the two contractors recommended by county staff as low bidders had done enough to include minority subcontractors.
Alston said the issue was important enough to delay the work "because this is taxpayer money and African Americans pay taxes."
The projects were on the board's Thursday evening agenda with commissioners set to award one $907,000 contract for combined work at the courthouse on East Green Drive and the Langford Building, and a second contract for $703,000 in improvements at the mental health building on South Centennial Street.
Low bids on the projects came from two local companies — Frank L. Blum Construction for the courthouse-Langford contract and from Bar Construction for the mental health building.
Cynthia Barnes, director of the county Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program, said that the two companies had made "good faith" efforts to include minority-owned firms.
But neither bid included significant work for Black or Hispanic subcontractors, and Barnes said that she could not independently verify either company's assertions that the minority contractors they approached had not offered their services at competitive rates.
"We've gone through these same discussions year after year after year," Coleman said. "We have segments of this community that don't begin to earn enough to feed their families."
Delaying the votes several weeks will give county staff time to find out what steps were taken by the two companies to recruit minority subcontractors and to confirm those who bid were treated fairly, proponents said.
Jeff Phillips, who chairs the board of commissioners, said much of the confusion over the availability of minority contractors could be cleared up by a proposed "disparity study" planned to begin soon and focused on that very issue.
"There continue to be these lingering questions that lead us to these same conversations, and we need some answers," Phillips said.
Republican Justin Conrad joined Democrats Kay Cashion, Alston, Coleman and Foster in favor of postponing the vote on the mental health building's work.
Republican commissioners Phillips, Alan Branson, Hank Henning and Alan Perdue were in opposition.
Meanwhile, the meeting made history as the board's first one to be held completely online. Only three people were present in the board chambers at the Old Guilford County Courthouse during the meeting — a production team that included Clerk to the Board Robin Keller and two other staff members.
Everybody else took part online, including commissioners, county administrators and the public.
Keller said that it was a test run in case the COVID-19 pandemic worsens and a strict quarantine forces the board to go completely virtual.
Thursday's meeting was "our first fully virtual meeting with everyone participating at home," she said.
Keller added that the meeting presented a good testing opportunity since it was a relatively light agenda.
The board has blocked the general public from attending its meetings for several months since local and statewide "stay home" orders took effect. But it has relaxed the policy more recently to allow limited attendance by the public and media.
In other action, the commissioners passed a resolution honoring the late Katie Dorsett, a former member of the Guilford board who also was the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet post and to serve on the City Council.
The Secretary of Administration under former Gov. Jim Hunt later served as a state senator. She died July 6, two days shy of her 88th birthday.
