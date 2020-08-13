GREENSBORO — Local attorney Mike Fox has been named as the first chairman of the state Board of Transportation to serve under a new law giving the panel greater control over the financially troubled agency.
Gov. Roy Cooper reappointed Fox earlier this week to the chairmanship he has held on the 20-member transportation board since 2017. Fox also had served a three-year stint on the board ending in 2013.
Fox said he felt honored to be renamed to the board and hoped to help lead the department to greater financial stability.
"It's a big task, but I'm honored the governor has entrusted me with it," Fox said Thursday in a telephone interview.
The department that builds and maintains transportation projects statewide has had a difficult, recent history that Fox attributes to a large number of successful lawsuits against its condemnation policies, massive hurricane damage in recent years and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our revenue declined by $350 million in just those three months," Fox said of the pandemic's impact this spring.
The department also has received harsh criticism from State Auditor Beth Wood for poor financial practices, which helped trigger the recent reform legislation giving the board greater oversight powers.
The new law vests the board with more authority to review and approve the department's proposed spending plans, as well as more options to issue bonds to improve the state's transportation system.
"It gives us some financial flexibility that will help us get back on our feet," Fox said.
Fox said he was pleased that despite the financial turmoil, state transportation officials have been able to keep major projects on schedule, including the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop between Lawndale Drive and U.S. 29.
Fox said the section from Lawndale to North Elm Street remains on track for opening by year's end, with the rest still looking good for completion in late 2021.
In addition to his role as chairman, Fox will continue representing the transportation agency's Division 7, which includes Guilford, Rockingham, Alamance, Caswell and Orange counties.
On Wednesday, Cooper also reappointed another member of the transportation board with strong local ties, N.C. A&T associate vice chancellor, Andrew Perkins Jr., a Winston-Salem resident.
Perkins represents state DOT Division 9 that encompasses Forsyth, Davidson, Stokes, Davie and Rowan counties.
The new reform measure also broke fresh ground by giving legislative leaders the power to appoint a total of six board members.
That led to another area resident joining the board late last month when recently retired state senator Jerry Tillman, R-Randolph, was tapped for one of the legislative appointments by Republican state Senate Leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County.
