Local briefs

Greensboro police
investigate two
shootings Sunday
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating two separate shootings Sunday that sent two people to the hospital, according to a news release from Greensboro Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of North Church Street and found one person suffering from what was described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
At 2:34 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound, the news release said.
Additional details were not released Sunday. Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
City reports untreated
sewage discharge
The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,600 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole at 7625 Thorndike Road. It occurred Sept. 18 for approximately three hours due to an accumulation of debris in a sewer main.
The untreated wastewater entered East Fork, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped and nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek.
Durham firefighter dies
after battling COVID-19
DURHAM — The Durham Fire Department announced the death of 45-year-old firefighter Jeremy Klemm in a Facebook post Sunday morning. The 15-year employee died late Saturday after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.
Klemm began his career with the Durham Fire Department on Feb. 27, 2006, after graduating from Fire Academy 19. He was promoted to fire driver on Jan. 2, 2020, and was last assigned to the Engine 8 A-Shift.
Two fatally shot
on NCCU campus
DURHAM — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck. More than 5,600 people who attending the game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
The NCCU department of Police and Public Safety said in a statement that neither of the victims were NCCU students. Their names were not released.
— Staff and wire reports