Local briefs

Greensboro police

investigate two

shootings Sunday

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating two separate shootings Sunday that sent two people to the hospital, according to a news release from Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of North Church Street and found one person suffering from what was described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At 2:34 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound, the news release said.

Additional details were not released Sunday. Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

City reports untreated

sewage discharge

The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,600 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole at 7625 Thorndike Road. It occurred Sept. 18 for approximately three hours due to an accumulation of debris in a sewer main.

The untreated wastewater entered East Fork, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped and nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek.