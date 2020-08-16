Tanger Groundbreaking (copy)

Gov. Roy Cooper greets Doris Tanger before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtownGreensboro on April 26, 2017. Tanger died Friday at age 94.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Local philanthropist Doris Tanger, widow of Tanger Factory Outlets founder Stanley Tanger, died Friday of natural causes at age 94.

"She was a strong and determined woman she certainly cared deeply about family and was very proud of them," said Kathy Manning, who has known the Tanger family for decades.

Tanger was a breast cancer survivor who became active in the Reach to Recovery program to help other cancer patients.

The Doris S. Tanger Center for Patient and Family Support at Cone Health Cancer Center is named for her and she and her husband contributed $1 million in 2010 toward the center's expansion.

"Mrs. Tanger appreciated how important support services could be for healing," Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in a statement. "She continued in recent years to be an inspiration, cheering on participants at the finish line of the Cone Health Women’s Only annual walk/run."

Tanger loved golfing, bridge, needlepoint and volunteering, according to her obituary. She enjoyed walking in Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden and was a great financial supporter of Greensboro parks, including the wedding gazebo at the Greensboro Arboretum. 

Manning, a candidate for North Carolina's 6th Congressional District, said that when she ran for office in 2018, Tanger called her up and asked if there was a way Manning could get the ads attacking the candidate off of television. "She was a fierce defender of people she cared about," Manning said.

Tanger is survived by her son Steven, daughter, Susan Nehmen, six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A private graveside burial will be held at Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is in charge of arrangements.

