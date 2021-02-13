Long shots: Across N.C., minorities less likely to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

State leaders have bemoaned the racial and ethnic disparity for weeks now, while vowing to continue to combat it.

At a news conference last week, Gov. Roy Cooper said Black people accounted for 18% of those vaccinated in North Carolina last week, up from 11% four weeks ago.

"This is an improvement, but there is more work to be done when North Carolina's population is 22% Black," Cooper said. "We're working to address those inequities. We can start by making sure every community has access to these vaccines."

New data, big concerns

For its analysis, the Observer reviewed first-dose vaccination rates by race and ethnicity for all 100 counties, in data reported to the state as of Feb. 4.

In some cases, the state did not have data for every race or ethnicity category per county, either because the population size is so small there were privacy concerns or not enough demographic information was provided to the state. But based on the population and reported vaccination rates of other races, the Observer was able to estimate if there appeared to be an underrepresentation of a minority group in some of those counties.