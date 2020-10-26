Longtime Lexington resident reflects on past, Confederate monument

As a 15-year-old, a Lexington resident shot Terry in the stomach after claiming he bumped into him.

"I remember he yelled at us to stop, and we didn't know what he wanted. But when you're that age you do what an adult tells you to do."

The man shot Terry at point-blank range and his fleeing friend in the back, but that wasn't the most egregious thing about the incident, according to Terry.

"I guess one of the business owners called an ambulance, and they came and got us," Terry said. "When (the responding officer) used to see me, after I recovered, I was only 14 or 15, he would drive by me, wherever I was, and roll down his window and make his hand into a gun, (pretend to shoot) and ride off laughing."

The gunman was charged with firing a firearm within city limits. There were no charges in relation to gunning down two teenagers.

"The first time I cried was when I was 45 years old, and it just hit me. This man tried to kill me," Terry said. "I just cried, man."

Given Lexington's history, Terry finds the "heritage not hate" talking points to ring particularly hollow.

"A lot of people want it to continue because they have never felt that pain," Terry said.