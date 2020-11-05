 Skip to main content
Loud noises near Duke Energy's Belews Creek Steam Station this month are due to testing, company says
Loud noises near Duke Energy's Belews Creek Steam Station this month are due to testing, company says

belews-creek-station-aerial-1.jpg

Aerial of Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, North Carolina.

 Courtesy of Duke Energy

BELEWS CREEK — Don't be surprised if you hear loud noises similar to busy traffic or see steam exhaust for short durations at Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station this month.

It's related to testing and tuning new equipment at the plant that will ultimately support the station’s ability to burn natural gas in addition to coal when producing energy, according to an email from the company.

The testing is set to continue between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. throughout November. The Stokes County plant is located at 3195 Pine Hall Road in Belews Creek.

"We want to reassure our plant neighbors that this is a normal process, and these conditions will be temporary," the company said in the email.

