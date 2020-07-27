As Guilford County parents and students anxiously await a decision from officials on how schools will reopen, the majority of North Carolina students will start the new academic year continuing to learn from home instead of going back to class.
At least 46 school districts and 30 charter schools have decided over the past week to use remote instruction when classes resume in August, according to totals compiled by The News & Observer of Raleigh. Those schools represent 788,491 students, accounting for 51.7% of the state's K-12 public school enrollment.
Fears of returning for in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic have been a major theme at school board meetings across the state.
"We can always fix the academics of the kids," said Joseph Sorce, a Cumberland County school board member. "But we can't fix somebody that passes away from this terrible disease."
But some school board members think it's a mistake to delay bringing students back. The state's 1.5 million students haven't been in school since mid-March.
Going virtual
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week he's reopening K-12 public schools on Aug. 17 under a "moderate social-distancing" plan that limits how many students can be in schools and on buses. This plan, known as "Plan B," also mandates daily temperature checks and health screenings, increases school cleanings and requires face coverings be worn by all students and school employees.
Plan B requires schools to limit capacity so that they can maintain 6 feet of social distancing between people in classrooms. It also requires schools to limit buses to one child per seat unless they are family members.
But Cooper also gave school districts the option to use Plan C, which only has remote instruction. He's not permitting Plan A — that's for schools to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction.
The North Carolina Association of Educators began lobbying school districts to delay reopening for in-person classes. Educators have emailed and called board members to say that their lives would be at risk if they had to report back for in-person classes at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.
"It's been really important for educators to have a voice in these reopening decisions," said Tamika Walker Kelly, the association's president. "We've seen districts come out in en masse that there are real concerns about school reopening."
Expect delays
Most of the state's biggest districts, as well as some in smaller, rural communities agreed at emergency school board meetings to go with remote learning. Wake, Durham, Johnston, Chatham and Orange counties and Chapel Hill-Carrboro are all beginning with remote instruction.
Some districts, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg, plan to bring in students for a few days of in-person orientation before going completely online for courses. Other districts, like Wake County, plan to bring in small groups, such as Pre-K and special-education students with severe disabilities, for in-person classes while keeping most children online.
Cooper said these districts are delaying in-person instruction because they believe that it's in the best interests of their students.
"We want those local school districts to make the best decisions that they can for those children, and we're here to continue to help to provide guidance to them as they go through this," Cooper said at a recent news briefing. "This is a difficult time for parents and students. It's a tough time for teachers and staff as they're struggling with the best way to do this. There is no easy answer to all of this."
But Cooper, a Democrat, has come under fire from Republican elected officials for not allowing schools to reopen for classroom instruction.
From public to private
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden is urging families to apply for state-funded vouchers to help cover the cost of attending private schools. That's because many private schools plan to reopen for in-person instruction.
Terry Stoops, vice president of research for the John Locke Foundation, echoed Berger in saying the use of remote instruction will disproportionately hurt single-parent families, low-income households and rural communities.
"Suburban families will fare fine in this new environment," Stoops said. "They have the means to forgo salaries or hire tutors or caretakers for their children. Children in households who can't do that will have the most difficulty adapting to this new environment. School districts aren't thinking of the impact on these vulnerable families."
School leaders say that the widely criticized remote instruction that schools scrambled to provide in the spring will be significantly better in the fall.
Walker Kelly said teachers have been getting more training in how to work with their students in a virtual environment and it will be more robust this fall.
"We acknowledge that there are challenges," she said. "But we know that when we approach school learning this fall, virtual learning is a safe option for lot of educators and students."
When to reopen?
Some school districts and charter schools adopted plans to use remote learning for as little as the first two weeks of school before reevaluating whether to switch to some in-person learning. Some districts agreed to delay in-person classes for nine weeks, pushing it off until October.
Walker Kelly said it might not be until the winter before some students head back to school for face-to-face classes. She said reopening should depend on the scientific metrics and expertise of health professionals on when it will be safe.
"It could be awhile," Walker Kelly said. "I'm hesitant to put a time frame on it because this virus has had a deadly effect on our state. The numbers are still rising."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.