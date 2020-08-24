ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo lost Diesel, one of its California sea lions, on Aug. 18.
A release from the zoo said a veterinary team anesthetized Diesel after observing he experienced eye pain and intermittent episodes of loss of appetite. Though successfully anesthetized for exams in the past, Diesel developed an abnormal breathing pattern during recovery from this anesthesia procedure and went into cardiopulmonary arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, including CPR, Diesel passed away. Necropsy (animal autopsy) and a full pathology report will provide more information about his cause of death in the coming weeks.
One zookeeper remembered Diesel as a "chatty goofball full of energy." He arrived at the Zoo in 2015 with another sea lion pup named Owen after both were deemed unfit to be returned to the wild.
As a young pup, Diesel was found stranded on the beach in California and brought to a marine mammal rehabilitation center for care. Once stable, he was released back into the wild. He stranded again shortly after release, prompting marine mammal rehabilitation experts to deem him unable to survive in the wild. He was then brought directly to the North Carolina Zoo in July 2015.
California sea lions are known for their intelligence and playfulness and are very social animals. Diesel was a favorite of guests and keepers because of his charismatic personality. California sea lions live along the western North America coastline from Alaska to Mexico.
Sally Adams, one of his zookeepers, said "Diesel had a big sparkling personality. He epitomized what a California sea lion is. He was a chatty goofball full of energy, always eager to learn new things and show off anything new.”
Male sea lions can weigh up to 850 pounds and can grow up to seven feet in length. Females grow to 220 pounds and up to six feet in length. They can live up to 14 years in the wild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.