Man for all seasonings: The secret to this N.C. A&T's grad success (and special sauce)? Love.

It takes a lot of creativity and trial-and-error to come up with a vegan food that is good enough to fool the eyes and taste buds.

Empasta, Mullens knew, needed the yellow color of cheese sauce, the smooth texture of dairy food and the tangy flavor people want on their pasta or nachos.

So he began to learn about vegan cooking and soon found that cooked potatoes and carrots when blended with the right seasonings and pea milk — yes, milk made from split peas — could form the perfect base for a sauce that doesn’t include any artificial colors or flavors.

He began using old-fashioned boiling water and a blender to create the right texture.

A variety of flavors were used, including nutritional yeast, to add substance to the sauce.

And one more element: reactions from potential customers.

Mullens tried the new food. He gave it to family and friends. And he sold it in small quantities at the Greensboro Curb Market.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Customers — willing test subjects, really — would tell him what they liked and didn’t.

Mullens tested the sauce’s shelf life by leaving samples in his refrigerator for weeks at a time, then bravely trying them for taste and consistency.