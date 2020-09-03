RALEIGH — Some North Carolina students may be able to take their state standardized tests at home next spring instead of on campus.
Students are currently required to take state end-of-grade and end-of-course tests at school to meet federal testing security requirements that show the exams are valid and reliable.
But N.C. Department of Public Instruction officials said Wednesday they're considering administering those state exams at home next spring using virtual proctoring.
The state, however, would need federal permission to make the change.
The U.S. Department of Education requires that states test their students as a way to hold schools accountable. North Carolina received federal and state legislative waivers to not give the end-of-grade and end-of-course tests last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The majority of North Carolina school districts are using remote instruction only for the start of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns. But districts are expected to resume in-person classes at some point in the school year.
Last month, the State Board of Education approved a plan saying schools didn't have to give the tests until after students return for in-person classes. Districts that are still using remote classes can also have students report for tests at a school-sanctioned site determined by state health officials.
Even when schools resume in-person classes, there are many students who may stay in virtual classes the rest of the year. Some families don't want to return to school before a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.
"We will be as responsive as possible given the current situation," said Tammy Howard, director of accountability services at the state Department of Public Instruction.
