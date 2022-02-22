Masks? Shots? Tests? As COVID-19 rules change, Greensboro venues try to keep up.

GREENSBORO — Going to the Carolina Theatre? How about the Greensboro Coliseum? Or the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts?
Check the COVID-19 rules at each venue before you go. Mask and vaccination requirements could be changing even as we write this.
Several local venues have revised their COVID-19 protocols since the Guilford County Board of Health repealed its controversial mask mandate last Thursday, motivated by a dramatic decline in coronavirus cases.
At the Tanger Center, masks still are required at least until "The Lion King" ends on March 6 as well as other touring Broadway shows.
During last Saturday night's concert by the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Tanger Center ushers carried signs saying, "Face coverings required."
Guilford College's Bryan Series of prominent speakers at the Tanger Center will continue to require all attendees proof of vaccination or a negative test, along with wearing a mask inside the building unless the attendee is eating or drinking. The season runs through May 17.
"To prevent confusion ... we will not change our approach this season," said Ty Buckner, Guilford College's interim vice president for communications and marketing.
What about bookstores and art galleries?
Scuppernong Books and UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum will still require face coverings in their buildings. Scuppernong will resume serving food and drink in their downtown store on March 1, co-owner Brian Lampkin said.
The GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art previously had required masks throughout its gallery and studios in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center.
That changed Monday. Although masks still are required in studios, they are recommended but optional in the gallery, said Barbara Richter, GreenHill's executive director.
Several other venues are changing mask requirements.
For months, the Carolina Theatre had required proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Masks were also required.
On Tuesday, the theater announced a change.
"The Carolina Theatre is no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative test results, and going forward we'll be following any government-imposed restrictions or mandates," said Brian Gray, the theater's executive director.
At the Greensboro Coliseum complex, masks are optional, but may be required for select events.
As for whether attendees should provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, the coliseum leaves that up to event organizers.
As of Tuesday, only The Avett Brothers' concert on March 19 was requiring face coverings and vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The coliseum was checking with the group's management on whether those requirements will still apply in light of the county lifting its indoor mask mandate.
At the High Point Theater, masks are optional and vaccinations not required.
The downtown Cone Denim Entertainment Center is leaving the decision up to you.
"We are not making masks mandatory," co-owner Rocky Scarfone said. "We are leaving it to the discretion of the employee and customer. I feel that everyone should have the freedom to make their own decisions."
