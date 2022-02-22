Masks? Shots? Tests? As COVID-19 rules change, Greensboro venues try to keep up.

GREENSBORO — Going to the Carolina Theatre? How about the Greensboro Coliseum? Or the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts?

Check the COVID-19 rules at each venue before you go. Mask and vaccination requirements could be changing even as we write this.

Several local venues have revised their COVID-19 protocols since the Guilford County Board of Health repealed its controversial mask mandate last Thursday, motivated by a dramatic decline in coronavirus cases.

At the Tanger Center, masks still are required at least until "The Lion King" ends on March 6 as well as other touring Broadway shows.

During last Saturday night's concert by the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Tanger Center ushers carried signs saying, "Face coverings required."

Guilford College's Bryan Series of prominent speakers at the Tanger Center will continue to require all attendees proof of vaccination or a negative test, along with wearing a mask inside the building unless the attendee is eating or drinking. The season runs through May 17.