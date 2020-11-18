McLeansville nursing home sees significant rise in coronavirus cases, according to state health department data

GREENSBORO — The number of cases significantly rose in a COVID-19 outbreak at a McLeansville nursing home, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitation.

Sixteen residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Ashton Health and Rehabilitation, according to the report released Tuesday. A similar report released Friday showed only two cases each for staff members and residents. The nursing home is at 5533 Burlington Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one responded to a phone call and email seeking comment from the facility on Tuesday.

The state report is issued on Tuesdays and Fridays and does not include dates of test results. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

There were no additional cases documented in Tuesday's report for previous outbreaks at other Guilford County facilities.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.