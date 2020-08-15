I should’ve done more.
That thought has been running through my head a lot lately.
And as the days to my second-year college student's departure dwindled down, I realized THE LAST THING I want to do is haul a bunch of stuff to another state — only to haul it back if school closes again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, daughter, I begged: Pack light.
A blanket, pillow, iPhone charger, a few packs of Ramen noodles, hair gel, Taser, running shoes and bottle opener.
You know. The essentials.
Of course, that didn’t happen. She took half the house with her.
We’re taking the other half when we meet her soon.
When she pulled out Friday morning, there was no dramatic score setting the scene, no fade to black, no credits rolling.
Just tears among the three of us.
And two parents left behind, together but lonely.
One milestone among many.
These last few months have been a gift. It hadn’t been easy adjusting to her being away from home for the first time. But when the pandemic closed her school, she came back to Greensboro. To us. To me.
And as a family, we made the most of the extra time by constantly annoying each other.
That was only after she rose from the dead at the crack of noon.
I cherished the chaos.
Now, the house is still and silent again.
And here I am reliving the past, the good memories and bad, the happy moments and sad, the life and times of me as a dad.
I should’ve done more.
I tried. But I’ve come to realize as a parent, I was as much a work in progress as she was.
I made mistakes along the way, some I regret, some I couldn’t help.
I don’t see a father when I look in the mirror. I see a middle-aged man still trying to become one.
I should’ve done more.
I did my best. And now, I’m almost out of time.
The Little Citizen, well, isn’t so little anymore. She doesn’t need me like she once did. She’s a sophomore in college. In two years, she’ll be able to (legally) buy alcohol. In another two, she’ll have (maybe) graduated. And a few years after that, she will (hopefully) be taking care of me in the style to which I’ve been accustomed.
That she’s gotten to this point has been a combination of many things, my involvement being just the smallest part.
True story: Once in the carpool line at middle school, I turned to her and said, “Remind me: What grade are you in?”
And there was the time I used Clorox wipes to clean her during a diaper change. Or the time I was left to watch her alone — and a Kellogg’s Corn Pop got stuck in her nose. Or the time that ... forget it.
I should’ve done more.
As a parent, you want your children to be better than you.
Admittedly, the bar I set was pretty low. The kind you could step over. If you shuffled your feet.
All that’s good about her pretty much comes from my wife.
For too many of those years, I feel like I was just around, a recurring guest star in the sitcom of our life, simply there to provide the comedy relief.
Twice when she was young, my role was bigger. I stayed at home and took care of her while my wife worked. It was a grind, and I looked like hell doing it, but almost every day something special happened I was privileged to see and never took for granted.
I fed, clothed and bathed her — and made it all feel like a party. I took her for walks in the woods. I showed her the world from our backyard. And I talked to her about life.
Over the years, things changed. Less was asked of me, and my attention gravitated more towards work. I was around, but not in any meaningful way.
I remember once coming home late and seeing a graded paper lying around. She had gotten 100 on a chemistry test.
That filled me with pride and I remember thinking: Wow. My daughter takes chemistry.
Then my heart sank with another thought: I should’ve known that.
Looking back, few sage life lessons have fallen from these lips like pearls to be collected and saved for the future.
What wisdom I’ve imparted to her has come from honesty, an open heart and experience. Because I’ve made some mistakes.
Occasionally, I’ve said and done things out of anger ,and there are moments I would really love to take back.
But you can’t. You just have to hope as she gets older and reflects back, the bad stuff gets outweighed in her heart and head by the good.
Which brings me to this: Since the beginning, about the only thing I’ve done right consistently is let her know that she’s loved.
I never heard that as a child. Not once.
So when I became a parent, I vowed to make sure my child knew how I felt, even when I was upset. But especially when I wasn’t.
That's why I’ve always made sure to say: I love you.
I’ve said it often over the years, each time with meaning, in moments that are minute as well as monumental like when she left Friday.
I’ve said it because a child, no matter what age, needs to hear that from their parent.
I’ve said it because that's the way I feel.
Her dad.
