A Mocksville man was shot and robbed in the parking lot of the Microtel Inn at 100 Capital Lodging Court about 1 a.m. Sunday, the Winston-Salem police said.
After responding to a report of a shooting at this location, an officer found Johnathan Smith, 32, of Dulin Road, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh.
Smith said he was outside the hotel in the parking lot at the rear of the business when he was approached by several unknown people who had handguns and demanded his backpack.
When he refused, one of them shot him, then the suspects fled, possibly in a vehicle. The make, model and color are unknown.
Smith was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. His injuries were serious, but non-life threatening. He is currently in stable condition.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
