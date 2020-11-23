Monday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Guilford County reported as NC reaches record number of hospitalizations, state data shows

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,419 new cases as of noon Monday, 2,095 fewer cases than Sunday's record-breaking 4,514 cases. The cumulative total is 339,194. There were a total of 32,911 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 130 new cases reported since Sunday and no new deaths reported. That brings the case total to 15,485 (288 cases per 10,000 residents), with 230 deaths.

