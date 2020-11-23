Monday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Guilford County reported as NC reaches record number of hospitalizations, state data shows

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,419 new cases as of noon Monday, 2,095 fewer cases than Sunday's record-breaking 4,514 cases. The cumulative total is 339,194. There were a total of 32,911 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 130 new cases reported since Sunday and no new deaths reported. That brings the case total to 15,485 (288 cases per 10,000 residents), with 230 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 14,312 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 219 verified deaths as of Monday. That's an increase of 201 new cases since Friday and two new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 896 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 12,707 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,645 cases (392 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,920 cases (294 cases per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths; Forsyth County had 12,249 (320 cases per 10,000 residents) and 157 deaths; Randolph County had 5,031 cases (350 cases per 10,000 residents) and 76 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,824 cases (310 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 5,039 state residents have died. That's five more than reported Sunday, though the date of these deaths can vary.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 95% of hospitals reporting, 1,601 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 30 more than Saturday and a new record for the state.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 12.2 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. That's 147,840 more cases than Sunday's total. There have been 1.19 million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 255,958 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 882 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
