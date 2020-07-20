The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 101,046 as of noon Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,268 new infections since Sunday. There were 26,961 tests completed on Monday, with a total of over 1.4 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Seven percent of tests returned Sunday were positive, the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,198 cases of COVID-19 and 132 related deaths as of Monday's report. These numbers represent increases of 71 new cases and no new deaths since Sunday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 79 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,904 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 133 deaths. Those numbers are increases of 60 new cases and four new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said 411 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,037 people have recovered from the illness. The county is expected to update its data this afternoon.
In the Triad: As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,718 total cases of COVID-19 (103 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,421 cases (85 cases per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,220 cases (111 cases per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,747 cases (122 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 359 cases (40 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,642 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of eight fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,086 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 29 fewer than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.63 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, the latest data available. The number of cases nationally increased by 74,710 since Friday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 138,782 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 918 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.