The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 126,532 as of 12:10 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,313 new infections since Sunday. There were 20,378 tests completed on Monday, with more than 1.83 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Seven percent of tests returned Sunday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,254 cases of COVID-19 and 147 related deaths as of Monday's report. These numbers represent increases of 45 new cases and no new deaths since Sunday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 98 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,113 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 142 deaths, an increase of 42 cases and two new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 481 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,788 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,248 total cases of COVID-19 (135 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,653 cases (99 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,955 cases (131 per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,065 cases (144 per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 480 cases (53 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,982 statewide as of Monday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 18 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 79% of hospitals reporting, 1,057 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 85 fewer than what was reported on Sunday, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.64 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 47,576 since Sunday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 154,471 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 469 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.