The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 626 new cases as of 2:20 p.m. Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 136,844. 626 is the smallest daily increase in cases in over two months. There were 13,382 tests completed on Monday, with more than 2 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Five percent of tests returned Sunday were positive, according to the latest data available, marking the lowest percentage of returned positive cases tracked on the NCDHHS website.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, there were 19 more coronavirus cases reported Monday and no new deaths since Sunday. So far in the county, 5,670 residents have become infected, a rate of 106 cases per 10,000 residents, and 156 people have died.
- As of 3 p.m. Monday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,644 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 149 deaths, an increase of 131 cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 524 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,250 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,472 cases (149 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,793 cases (108 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,286 cases (139 cases per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,180 cases (152 cases per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 552 cases (61 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Monday, 2,172 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,111 people were hospitalized on Monday — the latest data available from the state — because of the coronavirus.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 5 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 48,690 since Sunday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 161,842 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 558 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
