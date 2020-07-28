GREENSBORO — Several more deaths related to COVID-19, along with dozens of new positive cases, were reported Tuesday at Guilford County congregate living facilities.
At Camden Health and Rehabilitation, one additional death was reported in the latest ongoing outbreak data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths involving residents associated with the facility to 12. The facility has had 59 residents and 20 staff members test positive for COVID-19, but there were no new cases in Tuesday's report.
Two more resident deaths at Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing its total number of deaths there to five, according to an an email Tuesday from the facility. All of these deaths involved people in hospice, a spokesperson said.
Fourteen other residents have tested positive for the disease, along with the first two positive cases among staff members, the spokesperson said. The state, which lags behind facilities in its reporting, previously reported four positive cases in residents.
Allison Pait, executive director at Abbotswood at Irving Park Assisted, said in an email that two residents at that facility have died.
"Though these residents were battling other health issues, complications from COVID-19 may have contributed to their passing," spokeswoman Martha Cook said in an email. The state has not yet included these deaths in the semi-weekly report it released Tuesday.
Abbotswood has 16 active cases, nine involving residents and seven employees, according to the email.
Additional cases not yet included in the state's report have occurred at two Friends Homes facilities, according to Executive Director Arnie Thompson. At the Guilford campus, three staff members and one resident tested positive for the highly contagious disease,Thompson said in an email. Two staff members at the West campus also tested postive for COVID-19, Thompson said.
"As of today we are showing that we have had a total of 18 cases between the two campuses (15 staff and 3 residents)," Thompson said in the release.
All of the facilities said they following local, state and federal guidelines to contain the highly contagious disease.
