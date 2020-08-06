An emergency department sign

HIGH POINT — A motorcycle driver was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, police said in a news release. 

The collision in the 2000 block of South Main Street occurred at about 7:30 p.m., according to police. 

A Chrysler Aspen was turning left into the Sunoco gas station, 2010 S. Main St., when a motorcycle traveling south collided with the SUV. 

The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and later died from his injuries at Moses Cone Hospital, police said. 

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, police said. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the people involved in the crash. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or submit a mobile tip through the P3 app.

