'My only child': Mother of teen killed at funeral by Davidson detective files civil suit

GREENSBORO — A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and one of its detectives is the latest action taken in the wake of a shocking drive-by shooting at a High Point funeral late last year.

Fredrick Cox Jr., 18, was shot and killed by a plainclothes detective. That’s not in dispute. What’s unclear is why the detective targeted Cox, who was one of the mourners scurrying for safety.

“I can’t say enough times that Fred should not be dead,” Tenicka Shannon, Cox’s mother, said at a press conference outside of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon.

The civil lawsuit, which lists Shannon as the plaintiff, was filed against Det. Michael Shane Hill, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America.

The complaint contains six counts, including excessive force, battery and negligence by Hill. It also alleges the sheriff’s office is liable for Cox’s death, noting an increased use of force by deputies since Sheriff Richie Simmons took office in December 2018.

The lawsuit, which seeks monetary compensation and a jury trial, comes after a grand jury chose not to indict Hill in June.