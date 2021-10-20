N.C. A&T professor among those in the Triad receiving environmental grants from state

GREENSBORO — An N.C. A&T professor will experiment with new ways to clean water that leaches from landfills. A group in High Point will build a garden along a creek in the city. And a team led by Wake Forest University will develop a system to monitor the quality of area lakes using drones and data from satellites.
Attorney General John Stein announced Wednesday he was awarding each of these efforts in the Triad with an Environmental Enhancement Grant.
“This is one of the fun things I get to do — be Santa Claus,” he said.
The grants date back to an agreement in 2000 between the Attorney General’s Office and Smithfield Foods, a leading hog producer based in Virginia.
Stein said that in the 1990s, people grew concerned about what might be causing a series of algal blooms in eastern North Carolina — situations where algae in rivers started growing out of control, harming ecosystems and water quality.
North Carolina negotiated a voluntary agreement with Smithfield Foods, Stein said, under which the company agreed to give $2 million per year — for 25 years — toward environmental projects in the state.
While the money has gone to groups across the state, Stein said, the largest number of recipients have been in eastern North Carolina “to deal with the water-quality issues around large-scale hog farming.”
This year, Stein will award almost $3 million in grants to 27 recipients.
Renzun Zhao, an assistant professor of environmental engineering at A&T, won $133,000 for his research, which includes investigating the role that dissolved organic nitrogen may play in fueling harmful algal blooms.According to Zhao, researchers have better ideas about how to control and remove inorganic forms of nitrogen, but those techniques don’t work on organic nitrogen dissolved in water.Zhao aims to develop new technologies for removing it from wastewater that leaches from landfills. Then, once he has treated the wastewater, he looks to provide samples to colleagues from UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University to see whether the treated water does or does not stimulate algae-growth, including harmful types.
Zhao said the project will support and encourage minority students at A&T to pursue studies and careers in the environmental sustainability field.
“Students are always the leading stars of these projects,” he said.The Southwest Renewal Foundation will receive $87,000 to help make a public botanical garden beside Richland Creek in High Point. Stein said the park would help protect the Richland Watershed’s water quality and provide environmental learning opportunities for students.The group’s prior revitalization efforts include constructing two legs of greenway.
Tony Collins, the foundation’s board chairman, said Richland Creek runs a few yards from Fairview Elementary School.
“We want to clean it up and just make it safe,” he said.Wake Forest University will get $250,000 for developing a water-quality monitoring system in collaboration with N.C. Central and A&T. They will look at water quality in Forsyth, Davidson, and Rowan counties.The researchers are working with Yadkin Riverkeeper Edgar Miller and the Girls as Citizen Scientists community. Researchers expect to get the help of these young females, working in groups of 16, as volunteers to collect data for the project.
“We are really trying to kind of contribute to this larger goal, but also engage the youth and the K-12 students in that process,” said Courtney Di Vittorio, an assistant professor at Wake Forest University.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.