N.C. A&T professor among those in the Triad receiving environmental grants from state

Renzun Zhao, an assistant professor of environmental engineering at A&T, won $133,000 for his research, which includes investigating the role that dissolved organic nitrogen may play in fueling harmful algal blooms.According to Zhao, researchers have better ideas about how to control and remove inorganic forms of nitrogen, but those techniques don’t work on organic nitrogen dissolved in water.Zhao aims to develop new technologies for removing it from wastewater that leaches from landfills. Then, once he has treated the wastewater, he looks to provide samples to colleagues from UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University to see whether the treated water does or does not stimulate algae-growth, including harmful types.