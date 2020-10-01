N.C movie theaters prepare for reopening

GREENSBORO — As the state moves to Phase Three of eased COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Triad area movie theaters have begun to fast-forward toward reopening.
The AmStar Cinemas 18 at Four Seasons Station said on its website Thursday that it will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, when Phase Three goes into effect.
So will Regal Palladium in High Point, said the person who answered the phone there Thursday.
But don't expect to see action that soon on all the big local screens.
At least two theaters — Red Cinemas and Cinemark Brassfield Cinema 10 — plan to open Oct. 9 to allow more time to prepare.
They already have enhanced health and safety features and protocols, which will include masks, physical distancing and cleaning.
But more preparation remains to restart theaters that have been closed since March.
"There are so many things that have to happen," said Bart Ortiz, as he handled details Thursday to reopen Red Cinemas at 1305 Battleground Ave.
"It’s not like just turning the lights on," Ortiz said.
Ortiz serves as president and chief executive officer of Kick Ass Concepts, which operates Red Cinemas
Under Phase Three guidelines, movie theaters must limit capacity to 30%, or 100 people, whichever is less. The capacity limit applies to each screen.
Cinemark operates six theaters in North Carolina, including Brassfield and one at Randolph Mall in Asheboro.
All will reopen Oct. 9.
"All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience," Cinemark said Thursday in a news release.
Among other local theaters, the AMC website lists an Oct. 16 reopening date for AMC Classic Greensboro 18 on Koger Boulevard.
Efforts were unsuccessful to confirm Thursday when Regal Greensboro Grande in Friendly Center will reopen.
When Ortiz got the word late Wednesday that the state's theaters could resume operations, he immediately ordered films for Red Cinemas.
Customers will be able to see new thrillers "Tenet" and "Unhinged," and the older Disney film "Hocus Pocus."
Red Cinemas has 15 screens. Only one of its auditoriums holds 100 people; the smallest holds 36. So it won't use all auditoriums to start, Ortiz said.
Like many other businesses, Red Cinemas laid off or furloughed its 30-member full- and part-time staff after the pandemic temporarily closed the theater.
Now it has to bring back projectionists, ticket-takers, concessions and cleaning workers.
They are taking COVID-19 training online now, and will get more when they return.
On Thursday, Ortiz showed health and safety features that Red Cinemas has added.
"We have been wanting to get reopened for a long time," Ortiz said. "And we feel we have the procedures in place to do it safely for our staff and guests."
Customers can buy tickets online, at an automated kiosk or the concessions area. The kiosk automatically blocks off seats surrounding those sold.
Red Cinemas will limit simultaneous movie screenings, to minimize foot traffic in auditoriums and restrooms.
Concession lines are divided by Plexiglas, which also separates sales staff from customers.
Concessions will be sold in single packages, with no refills on popcorn or drinks.
Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout, including outside each auditorium. Foot pedals operate them.
Each auditorium door has a foothold, so that customers don't have to use door handles.
Crews will clean and disinfect auditoriums after each show.
The state's Cinemark theaters will offer films such as "Tenet," "Unhinged," "Infidel," "The New Mutants," "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "The Broken Hearts Gallery."
Cinemark has add similar equipment and procedures.
The 30% capacity requirement is the minimum that makes it financially feasible to reopen, Ortiz said.
"If we have to endure a long period of time at 30%, at some point we would have to say, 'I don’t know that this makes sense anymore,'" Ortiz said.
"But for us to get things going and open up and start to show movies, we can make it work for a period of time," Ortiz said.
Both Red Cinemas and Cinemark are optimistic that customers will return, and will be pleased with precautions.
To date, Cinemark said, it has reopened 75% of its U.S. sites to overwhelmingly positive consumer feedback.
"There is nothing quite like the immersive cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen with sight and sound technology that truly cannot be replicated at home," a Cinemark representative said.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
