N.C movie theaters prepare for reopening

When Ortiz got the word late Wednesday that the state's theaters could resume operations, he immediately ordered films for Red Cinemas.

Customers will be able to see new thrillers "Tenet" and "Unhinged," and the older Disney film "Hocus Pocus."

Red Cinemas has 15 screens. Only one of its auditoriums holds 100 people; the smallest holds 36. So it won't use all auditoriums to start, Ortiz said.

Like many other businesses, Red Cinemas laid off or furloughed its 30-member full- and part-time staff after the pandemic temporarily closed the theater.

Now it has to bring back projectionists, ticket-takers, concessions and cleaning workers.

They are taking COVID-19 training online now, and will get more when they return.

On Thursday, Ortiz showed health and safety features that Red Cinemas has added.

"We have been wanting to get reopened for a long time," Ortiz said. "And we feel we have the procedures in place to do it safely for our staff and guests."

Customers can buy tickets online, at an automated kiosk or the concessions area. The kiosk automatically blocks off seats surrounding those sold.