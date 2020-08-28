RALEIGH — State senator Rick Gunn of Burlington is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a Wake County man who accuses him of breaking up his marriage.
Arthur Johns sued Gunn this week in Wake County Superior Court, seeking monetary damages for adultery.
According to the lawsuit, Gunn's interference in Johns' 20-year marriage to legislative assistant Karen Johns led to their separation last year.
“I didn’t want this to happen,” Arthur Johns said on Thursday. “It’s just unfortunate.”
Gunn, who joined the Senate in 2011, announced last fall that he wouldn't seek reelection this year.
He said Friday that “the lawsuit is baseless and hurtful.”
