RALEIGH — Officials have canceled the North Carolina State Fair because of the uncertain conditions posed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
The fair was scheduled to take place Oct. 15-25.
“I can think of a thousand places I’d rather be today than here delivering this news,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the release. “The State Fair is a tradition we all look forward to each year.
"We waited as long as we could, hoping the numbers would take a turn and we’d be able to continue with our planning, but each day brought more challenges than solutions,” he said.
Fair officials still plan to hold the Junior Livestock Show and State Fair Horse Shows in October, Troxler said in the release. “By utilizing both the Graham Building and Expo Center and spreading the junior show out through all 11 days of what would have been the fair dates, we will be able to host a livestock show that allows for proper social distancing. These kids have worked so hard all year to show at the State Fair, and I’m glad we’ve found a safe way to make that happen.”
Officials said the decision to cancel the fair was based on:
• The safety and health of visitors, vendors, competitors and staff.
• Current COVID-19 statistics in the state.
• North Carolina’s pause in Phase Two of reopening thus limiting the size of gatherings.
• Contracts that cannot be canceled at the last minute without a financial impact on the N.C. State Fair and the vendor.
• The long-term financial health of the N.C. State Fair.
Fair officials determined holding a fair that abides by recommendations from federal and state health officials would not be possible.
“We looked at so many different factors,” fair manager Kent Yelverton said in the release. “From social distancing, face masks, temperature checks and capacity limits to the true minutia most wouldn’t think about until you are in the moment like social distancing on our shuttle buses, cleaning carnival equipment between riders, overlapping food lines and stringent cleaning schedules.
"There is no halfway when producing a fair. The people, the lights, the rides, the smells, the music … all of that contributes to an atmosphere that can only be felt during a fair,” he said.
Aug. 16 marks the 60-day window until the planned opening day of the 2020 fair and many fair contracts have a 60-day stipulation for cancellation with no penalty, according to the release.
The N.C. State Fair, which has operated since 1853, costs about $6.8 million annually to produce.
It is a self-supporting enterprise that has had 186 events canceled, resulting in an estimated $2.3 million loss in revenue since February, according to the release.
This year’s cancellation is not without precedent. From 1861-1868, the N.C. State Fair was canceled because of the Civil War and Reconstruction. In 1918, the N.C. State Fair was canceled because of World War I. In 1926 and 1927, there was no fair due to reorganization after the North Carolina Agricultural Society, the fair’s operating board at the time, was disbanded. The most recent cancellation was because of World War II from 1942-1945.
Officials are now planning for the 2021 N.C. State Fair, slated for Oct. 14-24.
Baketo Pizza Pie
Vendor: Baguettaboutit
Keto-friendly meat crust 6-inch personal size pizza pies with only 5 carbs! Topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, green olives, avocado & pizza sauce.
NC State Fair
Billies Broccoli and Cheese
Billies Baked Potatoes
Baked potato piled high with broccoli and a creamy cheese sauce.
NC State Fair
Billies Chili and Cheese
Billies Baked Potatoes
Baked potato overflowing with chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
NCSF
Billies Special
Billies Baked Potatoes
Baked potato topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, chives and crispy bacon.
NCSF
Billies Veggie
Billies Baked Potatoes
Baked potato stuffed with a zesty vegetable medley.
Campfire on a Stick
Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken
Mini pancakes layered with toasted marshmallows covered in chocolate with a graham cracker topping.
Candied Apple Hushpuppy with Cheerwine Sugar Glaze
Ragin Cajun
Hushpuppy with chunky cinnamon apple sauce, cinnamon and Cheerwine with a Cheerwine and powdered sugar glaze.
NCSF
Cherry Brick Road - Dean's Choice
N.C. State Howling Cow Ice Cream
Cherry Brick Road, while loved by many for years, will debut at this year's fair. This dark chocolate ice cream featuring chocolate bricks, Michigan cherries and marshmallow swirls is sure to please.
NCSF
Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine
Poutine Gourmet
Crispy double-fried french fries, fresh cheese curds and a savory brown gravy covered with crispy bacon, chicken and a ranch drizzle.
NCSF
Chicken Corn Fritters
Gobblin’ Gourmet
Fabulous fritters! Chicken, corn, seasoning, batter, deep fried and served with green mole sauce or maple syrup dip.
NCSF
Coco Choco Cafe - Provost's Pick
N.C. State Howling Cow Ice Cream
A coffee ice cream wtih chocolate chunks and a swirl of caramel and coconut flakes.
NCSF
Cookie Dough Cone
Old Style Foods
Homemade gourmet cookie dough served in a cone.
Cookie Dough Milkshake
Old Style Foods
Homemade gourmet cookie dough combined with ice cream to make a tasty treat!
NCSF
Crack-n-Cheese® Stuffed Turkey Leg
Hickory Tree BBQ
Crack-n-Cheese® stuffed into a fall-off-the-bone smoked turkey leg . Crack-n-Cheese® consists of hickory smoked turkey bbq, homemade mac & cheese and our signature sauce topped with turkey cracklins.
Deep Fried Emu Burrito
Chick-N-Que
North Carolina ground emu, rice, pepper and onions, black beans and queso stuffed in local fresh tortilla then deep fried to perfection. Your choice of Raleigh's own Mama Salsas for dipping.
Deep Fried Olives
Old Style Foods
Stuffed olives on a stick deep fried in a crispy batter.
NCSF
Deep Fried Garlic Cheese Curds
The Cheese Curd Shack
Deep fried garlic cheese curds: if you love garlic bread, you’ll love these.
NCSF
Greek Gyro Pie
Minneapple Pie
This reimagining of the Greek gyro, our pie is packed with feisty feta, tomatoes and onions and fried in our signature flaky crust.
Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl
Cool Runnings Jamaican
Jerk chicken served in a bowl with rice, peas, plantains, mango salsa.
JoCo HoHo
Fat Boys BBQ
North Carolina jalapeno stuffed with cheese and brisket, wrapped and deep fried, served on a stick.
NCSF
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Eggroll
Woody’s Wing Wagon
Hickory smoked crispy pork belly with shredded rainbow veggie blend, topped with Korean BBQ sauce, deep fried in an eggroll wrapper.
NCSF
Loaded Lamb Nachos
Neomonde
Shawarma spiced ground lamb simmered with onions on a bed of Neomonde Baking pita chips and topped with fresh pico, feta cheese and harissa yogurt sauce.
NCSF
Party Under the Sea
Party in a Pita
Delicious fried flounder served in a crispy pita bowl with fresh salad, topped with zesty taratour dressing – add fries for extra fun.
Pimento Cheese Crab Balls
Waypoint Oyster Bar
Pimento cheese stuffed crab ball.
NCSF
Roasted Pumpkin Spice Corn
Douglas Farms
Roasted corn dipped in butter, rolled in brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.
Pumpkin Spice Hushpuppy with Pumpkin Spice Glaze
Old North State Kitchen
Hushpuppy with pureed pumpkin and spices served with a drizzle of pumpkin spice sugar glaze.
Red Velvet Cheese Enchilada Funnel Cake
Mediterranean Grill
Delicious savory red velvet funnel cake topped with cheese and enchilada sauces.
NCSF
Reeses Donut
F&W Concessions
Hand-cut yeast raised donut covered in creamy chocolate frosting, topped with chopped peanuts, chunks of Reeses peanut butter cups and sprinkled with mini reeses pieces. Can be topped with delicious soft serve ice cream and hot fudge.
NCSF
Fried Rum Runners
Gobblin’ Gourmet
Rum Balls (a medley of ingredients including coconut & rum), surrounded by a pastry batter, deep fried and served with rum flavored dip. No alcohol content after frying, only flavor.
Sloppy Mac Tater Skins
Chester’s Gators and Taters
Loaded sloppy joe mac & cheese potato skins topped with bacon, jalapenos and ranch.
The Sloppy Pig
Bubba's Bacon
A sloppy joe like you've never seen before! Texas Toas smothered in our sloppy joe mix and covered in cheese sauce. We've topped this one with our signature bacon crumbles because everything's better with bacon!
NCSF
Smores Cookie Dough Cone
Old Style Foods
Homemade gourmet smores cookie dough served in a cone.
NCSF
Stuffed Cubano Baguette
La Farm Bakery
North Carolina branded stuffed baguette with pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, bread & butter pickles and a sweet ham with a spinach garlic, cilantro and lime Cubano sauce.
NCSF
The Cherry Wobbler
Chick-N-Que
Our signature homemade waffles rolled in cinnamon sugar topped with choice of fruit filling and a dollop of heavy whipped cream.
NCSF
The Chickenator
Chef’s D’Lites
Golden fried chicken breast nestled in a cinnamon bun, topped with pepper jack cheese and crispy bacon, drizzled with a zesty honey sauce.
NCSF
The Spiced Apple Wobbler
Chick-N-Que
Our signature homemade waffles rolled in cinnamon sugar topped with choice of fruit filling and a dollop of heavy whipped cream.
NCSF
Pineapple Dole Whip
Tropical Delights
Our Pineapple Dole Whip is a soft serve dairy-free frozen dessert made with exclusively vegan ingredients and is gluten free. This smooth, tropical treat is the original Dole soft serve flavor craved around the world.
NCSF
Krispy Kreme Wafflewhich
Beaver's Concessions
Breaded chicken breast patty sandwiched between two Krispy Kreme waffles.
NCSF
2017 N.C. State Fair
Eyeing the competition, seven year old Genevieve Cranford from Asheboro, has been showing goats since she was three years old, during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Seven year old Genevieve Cranford from Asheboro, has been showing goats since she was three years old, during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
The Cranford family brought their goats and took home some ribbons during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Two year olds Levi Johnson (left) and Max Costanza took a liking to the chicks during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Goats before they are shown during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Madison Taylor gets makeup from Makayla Hanna at the Fantasy SkillsUSA competition during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
The Triple Toe Cloggers from Laurinburg, perform for the judges in Dorton Arena during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Plenty to eat on the midway during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Amber and Nico Cruz preserve the memory in front of the Dorton Arena fountain during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Morgan Shearon is followed by her dad Wayne Shearon eating cobs of corn during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
You could almost fly on some rides at the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Kennedy Perkins and her brother Jackson get their photograph made in front of giant pumpkins during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Glenna Sessoms, who lives near Sylva, washes a Jersey cow before the show during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Alana Thompson (left) and sister Haley found a perfect place to rest (a large farm vehicle) during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Cloggers from J.M. Studios in Archdale support their members on stage during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Eleven year old Kaylee Lackey, from Clinton, took home the best in show check for her rabbit during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
A ride peeks through the trees during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Working the goat barn during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Carl Beard, who holds a white legged rooster in the hen house, has been coming to the fair for 63 years, during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Lib Champion describes some of the quilts entered into competition during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
2017 N.C. State Fair
Walking on water during the 150th running of the North Carolina State Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.