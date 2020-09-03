RALEIGH — The General Assembly finalized a plan Thursday to spend $1.1 billion of the state's remaining COVID-19 relief funds from Washington, including direct payments to nearly two million families.
The package, which also provides a $50 uptick in weekly unemployment benefits and more funds for virus testing, cleared its final legislative hurdle with a lopsided House vote.
The measure, which already cleared the Senate by a comfortable margin on Wednesday, now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. While many of his spending recommendations for this two-day work session were ignored by Republican legislative leaders, Cooper hasn't complained loudly about the final product that most Democratic legislators ended up supporting. His office didn't say late Thursday whether he'd sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
Money in the bill is also dedicated to expanding rural broadband and recruiting poll workers on Election Day.
Probably most important to North Carolinians, though, is that families with at least one child will receive $335 in stimulus-style payments. While designed to help families with child care or tutoring school children taking online classes, the money can be used for anything.
“This package does so much good for so many people,” said state Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican and budget writer, as House members debated the bill's merits on Thursday.
Several Democrats in the House, just like their Senate counterparts did Wednesday, complained they were left out while the bill was crafted.
Still, most Democrats joined all Republicans present in voting 104-10 for what the Senate passed.
Darren Jackson, the House Minority Leader from Wake County, was one of those 10 who voted against the measure.
“Some folks believe in this chamber we could have done better," Jackson said. “Voters can decide for themselves why we didn't."
Cooper spokesperson Dory MacMillan said the governor is pleased lawmakers agreed to some of his recommendations on expanding broadband and ensuring K-12 school districts won’t be penalized financially should enrollments drop.
But “they could have done much more to help North Carolinians in need,” said MacMillan, citing Medicaid expansion. “Legislators are leaving funds on the table and people in the lurch in a time of great crisis.”
Republicans contend they have already done a great deal even before this week. During work sessions this spring, legislators allocated well over $2 billion in North Carolina's $3.5 billion share of COVID-19 relief funds.
Still, GOP leaders refused to take up Cooper's proposal to spend $559 million in additional state revenues in order to give $2,000 bonuses to public school teachers and smaller one-time payments to other educators. Republicans said it was too risky to spend more state dollars as the pandemic continued.
