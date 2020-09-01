RALEIGH — North Carolina launched a new online portal today that allows registered voters to request an absentee ballot completely online.
“At the State Board, our goal is to ensure all voters can cast a ballot, whether in person or by mail,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said Tuesday in a news release. “The Absentee Ballot Request Portal will streamline voting by mail for voters who choose this voting option.”
The State Board of Elections worked with Democracy Live on the online Absentee Ballot Request Portal. It can also be accessed on the election board's website NCSBE.gov.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.
The request may be made by the voter or their near relative or legal guardian. The voter’s county elections board will mail the ballot to the voter.
Voters can also use the portal to find out about existing absentee requests, and to request updates to information on a previously submitted request.
The portal also allows military and overseas voters to request and return their absentee ballot online, the agency said Tuesday.
