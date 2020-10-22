Name of deputy who died after testing positive for COVID-19 released by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Authorities have released the name of the Guilford County deputy who died Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Deputy LaKiya Rouse died after working a full day shift as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Rouse reported for work Tuesday at the courthouse but left early after feeling ill. She went to a local hospital later that day and was admitted, according to the release. A COVID-19 test administered to Rouse as part of the hospital’s admission protocol came back positive, according to the release. She died Wednesday "due to medical-related issues. ... At this time, no medical official has linked the positive COVID test result to the her death," according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our team suffered a terrible loss," Sheriff Danny Rogers said in the release. "No words can adequately express our sadness.”

While on duty, Rouse spent some time in Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B and 2C.

As a precaution, Rogers urged anyone who may have been in these courtrooms on Monday to get tested for COVID-19 and be vigilant for any COVID-19-related symptoms.

Visit HealthyGuilford.com to find a testing site.

Deputy LaKiya Rouse died after working a full day shift as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.