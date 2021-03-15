Natural selections: The 'least desirable tract' in Alamance is perfect in so many ways

GREENSBORO — The trails were busy for a Monday afternoon.
Couples walked their dogs or simply hiked on the bright March day as dry leaves crackled under their feet among the trees still bare from winter.
A rocky stream trickled in the distance.
Thanks to a fluke of geology, they’re enjoying a taste of the mountains here in the Piedmont. It’s a place called Cane Creek Mountains Natural Area.
And with the help of several conservation groups and the state, Alamance Parks is now the owner of one of the largest natural areas in North Carolina. This year, Cane Creek nearly doubled in size to roughly 1,000 acres of pristine woodland hills.
Located off Bass Mountain Road in the Snow Camp community south of Graham, the site appears not long after the fast-food joints are in the rear-view mirror.
Here, in a rural suburb between the Triad and the Triangle, with their population of millions, sits a preserve with a brand new, 2.5-mile trail — and more on the way.
Once you travel the gravel off Bass Mountain Road, you’ll reach a small, new parking area at the Pine Hill Trailhead where the Northern Approach Trail begins. Parks employees built the trail over the past year.
Now, workers are beginning a new trail with a goal of opening one trail a year, said Brian Baker, the director of Alamance Parks.
A native of Marion, between Hickory and Asheville, Baker is used to foothill-size mountains, but nothing so unique as these hills between Guilford and Orange counties.
“The opportunity to put something together of this size is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” Baker said on the trail. “We’ve been working on this project for 10 years.”
The park was put together from parcels owned by four different families and with the help of Alamance County Recreation & Parks, The Conservation Fund, a national environmental nonprofit, and the Piedmont Land Conservancy.
Over the past several months a new parcel of 432 acres has been added, bringing the property up to its current size.
A long-term plan is to build an observation tower at the summit of Cane Creek Mountain, which locals call call Bass Mountain, at about 1,000-feet elevation.
“What we have acquired here is numerous peaks,” Baker said.
The Conservation Fund bought the land in 2018 and held onto it until Alamance County could get money from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. Created in 1996 by the General Assembly, the North Carolina Land and Water Fund has conserved more than a half-million acres and protected or restored 3,000 miles of streams and rivers.
Baker said the Land and Water fund contributed $1.2 million to this most recent acquisition. The Conservation Fund and Piedmont Land Conservancy nonprofits contributed about $900,000 as well.
Alamance County will pay for maintaining and improving the park.
The land’s size makes it unique for a county parks and recreation department in North Carolina, Baker said, rivaled only by Tanglewood Park in Forsyth County.
And the mountain peaks make it unusual as well.
Like Pilot Mountain in Surry County and the Uwharrie Mountains south of Greensboro, the Cane Creek Mountains are remnants of much taller ranges eroded for millions of years. Cane Creek Mountains, with elevations around 1,000 feet, are not impressive as mountains go, but they make for a challenging light hike minutes from the region’s cities.
And North Carolina’s renowned Long Leaf Pine may find a home in the natural area as well. The small, bright evergreens are normally found at lower elevations farther south, but Baker has seen encouraging signs that the unusual tree will flourish here.
Cane Creek is also home to natural “seeps and bogs” where water comes out of the mountain, Baker said.
Around those areas you can find seven different types of ferns.
The entire preserve is wooded with hickory, poplar, beech and chestnut oaks.
On one slope of the park is a former camp for children called “Pioneer Camp,” Baker said, with remnants of buildings visible.
Yet what makes for beautiful recreation is useless for development because of hills, creeks and wetlands, Baker said.
“This is the least desirable tract in the county,” he said.
County officials are still doing research, but many historians believe free Black people and Native Americans found refuge in these woods when they were unwelcome in other parts of the county, he said.
With the Triad and Triangle so close by, Baker said, “we’re seeing heavy development pressure.”
“It’s kind of a last chance to save something special,” Baker said.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.