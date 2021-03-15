Natural selections: The 'least desirable tract' in Alamance is perfect in so many ways

A native of Marion, between Hickory and Asheville, Baker is used to foothill-size mountains, but nothing so unique as these hills between Guilford and Orange counties.

“The opportunity to put something together of this size is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” Baker said on the trail. “We’ve been working on this project for 10 years.”

The park was put together from parcels owned by four different families and with the help of Alamance County Recreation & Parks, The Conservation Fund, a national environmental nonprofit, and the Piedmont Land Conservancy.

Over the past several months a new parcel of 432 acres has been added, bringing the property up to its current size.

A long-term plan is to build an observation tower at the summit of Cane Creek Mountain, which locals call call Bass Mountain, at about 1,000-feet elevation.

“What we have acquired here is numerous peaks,” Baker said.

The Conservation Fund bought the land in 2018 and held onto it until Alamance County could get money from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. Created in 1996 by the General Assembly, the North Carolina Land and Water Fund has conserved more than a half-million acres and protected or restored 3,000 miles of streams and rivers.